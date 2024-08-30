IDF eliminates at least 20 terrorists in ongoing West Bank operation

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported on Friday that security forces taking part in the ongoing counter-terrorism operation across the West Bank have so far eliminated 20 terrorists located across local terror cells in the area.
“Since Tuesday night, the IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police forces have been conducting a precise, targeted regional operation across three terror hubs. The forces are operating against terrorist cells of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations in the area, as well as ongoing attempts by the enemy to carry out attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers,” the military said in a statement.
“So far, the forces have eliminated 20 terrorists in exchanges of fire and airstrikes and apprehended 17 suspects linked to terrorist activities. Additionally, they have destroyed dozens of explosive devices and confiscated large quantities of weapons.”
“Simultaneously, alongside the operation in northern Samaria, the IDF and ISA have completed an operation in the area of Far'a in the Jordan Valley Brigade. The security forces continue their operations at this time,” it added.
Back on Thursday, in a joint statement, the Israel Police, IDF and Shin Bet confirmed that during operations in Tulkarm, following exchanges of fire, five terrorists hiding inside a mosque were killed.
Among them was Muhammad Jaber, also known as Abu Shujaa, who led a terrorist network of about 30 members in Nur Shams and was involved in multiple attacks, including the murder of Amnon Mukhtar, 67, in Qalqilya in June. Another terrorist operative was arrested during the operation.