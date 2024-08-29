Israel eliminates 5 terrorists, including key leader, in major West Bank operation

Israeli security forces, guided by the Shin Bet, eliminated five terrorists overnight Thursday, including Muhammad Jaber, the head of a terrorist organization in Nur Shams, during a large-scale counterterrorism operation in the West Bank that began on Wednesday.
In a joint statement, the Israel Police, IDF and Shin Bet confirmed that during operations in Tulkarm, following exchanges of fire, five terrorists hiding inside a mosque were killed. Among them was Muhammad Jaber, also known as Abu Shujaa, who led a terrorist network of about 30 members in Nur Shams and was involved in multiple attacks, including the murder of Amnon Mukhtar, 67, in Qalqilya in June. Another terrorist operative was arrested during the operation.
Palestinian reports indicated that an undercover IDF unit, disguised as civilians, entered the outskirts of the Tulkarm camp overnight and arrested Muhammad Qassas, a senior member of the Islamic Jihad’s Al-Quds Brigades. One IDF officer was lightly wounded and evacuated to a hospital after the operation.
The IDF launched the operation on Wednesday to arrest wanted individuals and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the West Bank, focusing on Jenin, Nur Shams and Tubas refugee camps.
Meanwhile, another operation targeted the Far'a refugee camp. According to the IDF, nine terrorists were killed on Wednesday, including three eliminated by airstrikes in Jenin. Palestinian sources reported at least 11 casualties, most of them in Jenin.
Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Fatah’s military wings claimed their operatives detonated explosives during the operation in an attempt to harm Israeli forces.