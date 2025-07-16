Missile fired from Yemen triggers sirens in southern Israel

Air raid sirens were activated Wednesday evening in several communities near southern Israel’s Dead Sea region following the launch of a missile from Yemen, the IDF said.
The incoming threat was successfully intercepted, according to the military. There were no reports of injuries or damage. Shortly beforehand, the Home Front Command warned that alerts could be expected across broader areas in southern Israel.
The launch marks the latest in a string of attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The previous missile strike occurred last Thursday morning, when sirens sounded at 5:19 a.m. across central Israel and the Jerusalem area. Millions of civilians took cover in shelters as the IDF later confirmed the missile was intercepted by the Arrow missile defense system.
Two days prior to that incident, the Houthis claimed responsibility for sinking the Greek-owned cargo ship Eternity C in the Red Sea. The European Union’s naval task force reported rescuing four crew members—three Filipino sailors and one Greek security guard—who had jumped overboard and remained in the water for nearly 48 hours. They were among a larger group of six already rescued. Four others were killed in the attack, and 11 remain unaccounted for.
Security officials told Reuters last Thursday that six of the missing crew members are believed to have been abducted by Houthi forces.