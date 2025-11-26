Israeli forces launch major West Bank counterterrorism raid, impose curfew

Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet security agency officials announced Wednesday morning that they had begun a 'wide-scale' counterterrorism operation in the northern West Bank, saying they would not allow 'terror groups to entrench themselves in the region.'

The operation, which started overnight, involves proactive raids aimed at thwarting terror attacks. The military described it as a sustained mission expected to last several days, similar to other operations carried out in West Bank refugee camps during the war.

The raid is being led by the Menashe, Samaria, and Commando brigades and is focused on the so-called 'five villages' area, including Tammun and Tubas. The governor of Tubas announced that the army imposed a curfew starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Curfews were also declared in additional locations.

Officials said the operation was launched after identifying attempts by terror organizations to establish a foothold in the cluster of villages, a trend they said has been building since August. Those efforts included several attempted attacks on Israeli troops in recent months.

The stated goal of the operation is to prevent terrorists from regrouping and evolving into battalion-like formations, similar to the situation that existed in parts of the West Bank until about two years ago.

Forces are working to dismantle terror infrastructure and locate explosives and weapons, while engaging in firefights with armed terrorists. Troops are conducting searches in the villages and arresting wanted suspects based on intelligence.