'Years away from a bomb': U.S. intel contradicts Israel's claim of Iran nuclear threat, Trump 'I don't care'

While Israel continues to warn that Iran is rapidly approaching the “point of no return” in its nuclear program and insists that Operation Rising Lion is necessary to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear bomb, U.S. intelligence officials reportedly disagree.
Trump on Tuesday rejected the assessment presented by Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence. "I don't care what she said," the president said. "I think they were very close to having it," he told reporters on Air Force One on his way home from the G7 summit. A similar report by the DNI was presented in October 2024.
According to a CNN report published Tuesday, American intelligence assessments conclude that “not only was Iran not actively pursuing a nuclear weapon, it was also up to three years away from being able to produce and deliver one to a target of its choosing.” The report, based on multiple sources, adds that Israel’s strikes may have only set back Iran’s nuclear program by a few months.
Israel has dealt significant damage to Iran’s Natanz enrichment facility and struck the key uranium conversion plant in Isfahan—moves meant to delay Tehran’s potential breakout to a bomb. However, the fortified Fordow facility remains untouched, and the U.S.—which possesses the only known bomb capable of penetrating it—has yet to join the campaign.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has warned that Iran has amassed enough enriched uranium to build nine nuclear weapons. But experts say the challenge for Iran isn't merely producing fissile material, which could potentially be done within months but rather developing a viable delivery system to deploy a functioning nuclear weapon.
Some U.S. intelligence officials have expressed concern that Israel’s ongoing attacks could actually push Iran toward a decision to pursue nuclear arms—something it has so far avoided. “Iran is reeling,” one intelligence source told CNN. “Not sure they have the capacity or expertise to do that anymore.”