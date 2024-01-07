One man murdered in suspected West Bank terror attack

Emergency team finds man suffering critical gunshot wounds in his car and pronounce him dead;

A 30-year old man was murdered early on Sunday in a suspected West Bank terror attack after he was shot in his car.
The MDA emergency medical organization said he was found near the Binyamin police intersection. "We arrived quickly on the scene and saw a man around the age of 30 sitting in his car unconscious with gunshot wounds. After initial medical examinations we saw his injuries were critical and had to pronounce him dead."
2 View gallery
זירת הירי בבנימיןזירת הירי בבנימין
Scene of suspected West Bank terror attack
Security forces said all avenues were being investigated.
2 View gallery
Aftermath of a Jenin raid on Sunday Aftermath of a Jenin raid on Sunday
Aftermath of a Jenin raid on Sunday
(Photo: Marco Longari / AFP)
Earlier the IDF said that four members of the Border Police were hurt, one critically from an IUD that exploded during an operation in Jenin. According to Palestinian health officials, at least six men were killed in the raid.
First published: 07:54, 01.07.24
