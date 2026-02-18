IDF soldier killed in friendly fire incident in southern Gaza

The IDF said Wednesday that a soldier was killed overnight in a friendly fire incident in the southern Gaza Strip after being mistakenly identified as a threat during operations near Khan Younis.

The soldier was identified as Staff Sgt. Ofri Yafe, 21, from the northern community of Hayogev. He served in the Paratroopers Brigade.

1 View gallery Staff Sgt. Ofri Yafe ( Photo: IDF )

A preliminary investigation found that Yafe was hit by small-arms fire from Israeli troops conducting engineering operations to demolish structures during nighttime activity in eastern Khan Younis, in an area of buffer zone outposts near the border. Paratrooper forces had arrived in the sector about a week earlier.