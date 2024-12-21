Not Israel this time: Airstrikes rock Yemen’s capital Sanaa

Less than 24 hours after a Houthi ballistic missile struck Tel Aviv, Yemen's Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah channel reported airstrikes in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, Saturday night.
Hezbollah-linked Al Mayadeen reported a powerful explosion and sightings of fighter jets over the city. While some outlets, including Iraq’s pro-Iran Sabereen News, claimed the strikes were carried out by Israel, reports from Al Hadath and other sources indicated that an international coalition conducted the airstrikes targeting Houthi military positions.
According to Al Hadath, the strikes hit three key locations in Sanaa, including fuel depots, power plants and other military targets. This followed Israel's own strike on Yemen earlier in the week, marking the third such operation since the October 7 war began and the first to hit the Houthi stronghold of Sanaa.
In a statement, the IDF detailed that over 60 bombs were dropped during a mission involving dozens of aircraft covering nearly 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles). The IDF shared video footage of precision strikes on eight tugboats in Houthi-controlled ports, with audio of pilots confirming successful hits: "Alpha, beautiful hit," one pilot was heard saying.
The operation, named “White City,” aimed to cripple Houthi port operations, with strikes on Rass Isa, Hodeidah and Al-Salif. The IDF claimed a severe economic impact on the Houthis, though Reuters reported conflicting accounts, with sources in Hodeidah claiming port activity remains partially operational.
The strikes began at 3:15 a.m. with a first wave targeting coastal areas and a second wave at 4:30 a.m. on sites in Sanaa, involving 14 fighter jets. Power outages and significant damage were reported, with at least nine fatalities, according to local sources.
The strike came just hours after a Houthi missile hit a school in Ramat Efal, collapsing the building. The missile was partially intercepted by the Arrow system, but its warhead exploded on impact.
Since October 7, the Houthis have launched over 200 missiles and 170 drones toward Israel, most of which have been intercepted or failed to reach Israeli territory.
While the IDF emphasized the strikes were planned weeks in advance and unrelated to the missile launch, they mark a clear escalation in efforts to dismantle Houthi military capabilities. The Houthis continue to claim they are undeterred, framing their actions as a campaign in support of Gaza.