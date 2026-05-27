From TOPGUN to real war: Former Marine fighter pilot reflects on Iran strikes, combat risk and leadership

Former TOPGUN instructor Dave Berke says even world’s most advanced fighter jets face danger and praises Israeli, US air operations during recent strikes on Iran ; Berke opens up about combat pressure, leadership under fire and why military professionalism matters most

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Former U.S. Marine Corps fighter pilot and TOPGUN instructor Dave Berke says modern warfare remains as dangerous and unpredictable as ever, even for pilots flying the world’s most advanced aircraft. Speaking after the recent American and Israeli operations against Iran, Berke described the missions as “impressive to watch” while acknowledging the enormous risks involved.
Berke, who commanded the world’s first operational F-35 squadron and flew combat missions over Iraq and Afghanistan, said the anticipation before entering combat never disappears, no matter how experienced the pilot may be. “Flying combat missions is dangerous,” he said. “There is no scenario where we get 100% guaranteed safety.”
Former U.S. Marine Corps fighter pilot and TOPGUN instructor Dave Berke talks to ynet Global
(Video: Yaron Brenner)
Reflecting on the recent strikes and rescue operations involving downed American pilots, Berke called the recovery mission “one of the most daring” and “most incredible successes” in modern military history. He said that even in retirement, he instinctively imagines himself back in the cockpit while watching such operations unfold. “There is no way to watch from the sidelines without putting yourself back into the cockpit,” he said.
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Former US Marine Corps fighter pilot and TOPGUN instructor Dave Berke Former US Marine Corps fighter pilot and TOPGUN instructor Dave Berke
Former US Marine Corps fighter pilot and TOPGUN instructor Dave Berke
(Photo: Courtesy)
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מטוס F-35 של צבא ארה"במטוס F-35 של צבא ארה"ב
American F-35
(Photo: REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch/File Photo)
Despite the technological advantages of fifth-generation aircraft like the F-35, Berke stressed that no fighter pilot is untouchable once entering heavily defended airspace. “It does not give you immunity from risk,” he said, adding that daylight missions against advanced air defenses remain especially dangerous even for elite air forces.
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David Berke in the ynet Global studio David Berke in the ynet Global studio
David Berke in the ynet Global studio
Berke also spoke extensively about leadership, a subject explored in his book “The Need to Lead.” According to him, leadership inside a fighter cockpit is no different from leadership anywhere else: keeping teams focused, disciplined and successful under pressure. “Professionalism and discipline are really the cornerstones of successful aviation,” he said.
Addressing U.S. President Donald Trump’s leadership during periods of military escalation, Berke emphasized the importance of trust between political leadership and the military. He said confidence from civilian leaders allows military professionals to operate effectively in high-pressure situations and contributes directly to mission success.
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Dave Berke says modern warfare remains as dangerous and unpredictable as ever Dave Berke says modern warfare remains as dangerous and unpredictable as ever
Dave Berke says modern warfare remains as dangerous and unpredictable as ever
(Photo: courtesy)
While acknowledging growing American fatigue over prolonged conflicts in the Middle East after Iraq and Afghanistan, Berke argued that the military’s role is to achieve objectives quickly and efficiently to create room for diplomacy. “Nobody wants war,” he said. “But there are times and environments that absolutely necessitate it.”
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