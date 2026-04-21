IDF jails soldier for damaging Jesus statue in Lebanon: 'Moral failure'

The IDF said Tuesday that a soldier who damaged a Christian religious symbol in southern Lebanon will be removed from combat duty and jailed for 30 days, following an internal inquiry that found serious misconduct .

The incident occurred during IDF operations near the Christian village of Debel, where a soldier was documented damaging a statue of Jesus on the cross while another soldier photographed the act. The image was later circulated.

According to the findings, six additional soldiers were present but did not intervene or report the incident. The inquiry concluded that the conduct of those involved “completely deviated” from IDF orders and values.

The commander of the 162nd Division, Brig. Gen. Sagiv Dahan, reviewed the findings and accepted the recommendations.

In addition to the soldier who carried out the act, the soldier who documented it will also be removed from combat duty and serve 30 days in military detention. The other soldiers present have been summoned for further clarification, after which additional disciplinary measures may be taken.

The IDF said it “deeply regrets” the incident and stressed that its operations in Lebanon are directed solely against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and other terrorist groups, and not against civilians.

It added that efforts are underway to assist the local community in replacing the damaged symbol.

The IDF said procedures regarding conduct around religious sites and symbols had been reinforced before troops entered the area and will be reiterated following the incident.