IDF'S new laser air defense system performed well during war, military says

“This is a whole new operational domain and we need to understand it in order to fully leverage its potential,” said Maj. G., the officer who led the system’s implementation during the war. “The precision of the technology allows us to strike enemy threats with extreme accuracy.”

According to the IDF, the laser system was activated after extensive evaluation and lessons learned by the Israeli Air Force. During the war, a new tactical battalion was established within the Air Force’s Aerial Defense Division.

Its soldiers were deployed to northern Israel, where they intercepted more than 35 Hezbollah drones launched from Lebanon. Since the start of the war, the Air Force has intercepted nearly 1,000 drones across all fronts using its various air defense systems.

Maj. G., a former battery commander and officer training leader in the Air Force's Air Defense Corps, now heads the laser system division. “We conducted a controlled rollout in the field alongside industry engineers, which allowed us to learn the system in real time,” he told Ynet.

Describing the system’s debut under fire, Maj. G. said, “We were operating during the most intense days of the war, when hostile drones were seen flying across the country and sirens were going off non-stop.

“The system's deployment significantly improved the Air Force’s ground-based defensive capabilities. Our air defense soldiers not only prevented strikes and saved lives, they also spared thousands of civilians from having to enter shelters.”

The officer added that the system’s ability to intercept targets beyond Israel’s borders or near the enemy’s launch zones helped prevent sirens and airspace incursions. He also highlighted the importance of integrating laser technology with existing systems to create a more comprehensive and effective—though not airtight—defense network.

The first team to operate the laser system was made up of reservists with experience in operating Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Patriot batteries. “We assembled a group of top-tier professionals for this mission,” G. said. “The technology is highly advanced but it doesn’t operate on its own. At the end of the day, there’s a human making split-second decisions under fire.”

According to him, many reservists paused their civilian lives for a full year to master the system and help refine its field capabilities. Rafael engineers joined them on the front lines, often under fire, to rapidly improve the system.

Today, dozens of active-duty soldiers are being trained to operate the laser systems as part of the Air Force’s air defense track. Their training mirrors the length and intensity of other programs, with a focus on mastering cutting-edge technologies. “It’s a new operational world,” said G. “Understanding it and making the most of it requires serious study of the enemy and how to counter it.”

G. cited cost-efficiency among the system’s main advantages. “The system essentially has an endless magazine,” he said. “Unlike a missile launcher, which needs physical munitions, the laser system—powered by electricity—can theoretically be used indefinitely. There’s no need for constant resupply.”

He also stressed the system’s professional benefits: speed and precision. “The system can respond almost instantly. It fires a concentrated beam of light directly at the target and the speed and accuracy allow for precise elimination of enemy threats.”

For now, the system is focused on intercepting drones and other hostile aircraft. Looking ahead, G. hinted at additional capabilities he couldn’t disclose, but confirmed that the “Light Shield” system—expected to enter operational service soon—will target steep-trajectory threats like rockets and missiles.

Wednesday’s Defense Ministry announcement noted that these new interception systems are the result of decades of technological breakthroughs. The laser platforms are designed to complement existing energy-based weapons systems and will serve as an additional layer of defense.