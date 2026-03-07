Israeli commandos search for Ron Arad remains near Syria border, 29 killed in clashes, Lebanon reports

According to the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese network Al-Mayadeen, four Israeli military helicopters entered Lebanese territory from the direction of Syria and landed troops in the Bekaa Valley. The report said the force was deployed near the village of Nabi Sheet, not far from a cemetery where searches were allegedly conducted.

Destruction after Israeli bombing and landing in the town of Nabi Sheet in eastern Lebanon

Lebanese reports claimed the operation turned into heavy fighting after Hezbollah operatives detected the helicopters. Lebanon’s Health Ministry said 29 people were killed and dozens wounded in the clashes.

Footage circulating on social media from the area showed destruction near the alleged landing site and vehicles overturned near a cemetery where the force reportedly operated.

Arab media outlets reported that Israeli paratroopers and commandos wore Lebanese army uniforms as a disguise in case they were spotted by local residents.

The pit dug by Israeli commandos in a cemetery during the search for Ron Arad’s remains

The Hezbollah terrorist group said in a statement that its operatives noticed “four helicopters belonging to the Israeli army infiltrating from the direction of Syria” at around 10:30 p.m.

According to the group, Israeli troops landed in a triangle of villages including Yahfoufa, al-Khariba and Maaraboun and advanced toward the eastern neighborhood of Nabi Sheet, where they allegedly encountered Hezbollah fighters using light and medium weapons.

Hezbollah claimed the confrontation escalated after the Israeli force was exposed.

“The enemy carried out a fire belt that included about 40 airstrikes, using fighter jets and helicopters to secure the withdrawal of the force from the combat zone,” the group said. It added that Hezbollah artillery fired toward the area and along the alleged Israeli withdrawal route.

4 View gallery The scene in Lebanon

4 View gallery Ron Arad

Sources close to the Lebanese military told the Lebanese television channel Al-Jadeed that the helicopters did not land directly inside Nabi Sheet but rather on the eastern mountain ridge. According to the report, the Israeli force descended from the ridge by vehicles before reaching the eastern neighborhood near the Shukr family cemetery.

The reported landing coincided with a wave of Israeli airstrikes in the area.

Earlier Friday, the Israel Defense Forces’ Arabic-language spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Avichay Adraee, issued an evacuation warning to residents in several villages in the Bekaa Valley, including Nabi Sheet, urging them to leave immediately and head north.

4 View gallery Searches for Ron Arad's remains in Lebanon

Long-running search for missing navigator

Lebanese reports suggested the operation may have been linked to efforts to locate the remains of Ron Arad, an Israeli Air Force navigator who disappeared in Lebanon nearly 40 years ago.

Arad was captured by the Amal movement on October 16, 1986, after he was forced to eject from his aircraft during an operational mission over southern Lebanon. His fate became one of Israel’s most enduring mysteries after all trace of him was lost in May 1988.

An Israeli military intelligence report published in 2016 assessed that Arad likely died in the early years of his captivity, although not all intelligence officials accepted that conclusion. Other assessments suggested he may have died at a later stage.

Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, which is also affiliated with Hezbollah, published images of what it said was a pit dug by Israeli commandos in the Shukr family cemetery during the search.

In December, Lebanese media reported that former military figure Ahmad Shukr had allegedly been abducted by Israel amid suspicions he possessed information related to Arad’s disappearance.

Shukr is a relative of Hezbollah military chief Fouad Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s Dahieh district in 2024.