As the Muslim world condemns Israeli recognition of Somaliland, one country remains conspicuously mum

Since Israel announced its recognition of Somaliland on Friday, a wave of condemnations has swept across the Arab world. From Turkey through Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and even Iran, all issued statements opposing Israel and expressing support for the State of Somalia and its sovereignty.

An Israeli political official said that “they are all self-righteous when it comes to Palestine and efforts to recognize a Palestinian state. Here, when there is a state that emerged from terror, and from a desire to destroy another people, they object,” the official charged. “But recognition of Palestinians who seek the destruction of Israel, that is acceptable.”

Crowds celebrating Israel's recognition of Somaliland in Berbera

Asked what lay behind Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, the same official said: “Look at Somaliland’s strategic location and you will understand everything.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar revealed Saturday that Somaliland’s president visited Israel secretly last summer and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Sa’ar, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Mossad Director David Barnea. Sa’ar also released a photograph of himself with the president.

5 View gallery Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi in Jerusalem over the summer

As part of the growing backlash, Somalia has requested an urgent discussion at the United Nations Security Council on Israel’s recognition of Somaliland. The meeting is scheduled for Monday at 3 p.m. “We will not be deterred by political debates that seek to undermine sovereign decisions. We will continue to cooperate with any party that contributes to regional stability,” Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said.

Joining the wave of condemnations this evening was a joint statement by foreign ministers from Jordan, Egypt, Algeria, the Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, the Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, the Palestinian Authority, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Turkey and Yemen.

5 View gallery Crowds celebrating Israel's recognition of Somaliland in Berbera ( Photo: Farhan Aleli / AFP )

One country that notably did not condemn Israel was the United Arab Emirates, which is also a member of the Abraham Accords. This was not coincidental: in recent years, reports have indicated that the UAE has been developing ties with Somaliland, even though it has not formally recognized it as a state.

The UAE operates a military base in the port city of Berbera on the Gulf of Aden. In 2017, Somaliland’s parliament approved the establishment of the base. Since then, according to international reports, the facility has assisted the UAE in its operations in Yemen. Berbera is located about 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of Yemen, giving the Emirati presence there significant strategic value.

5 View gallery UAE military base in Berbera, Somaliland ( Photo: Google Maps )

The base reportedly includes a runway, with a deep-water port also under construction. The Berbera runway is about four kilometers (2.5 miles) long, allowing for the landing of heavy aircraft as well as fighter jets. Satellite images on Google Maps show hangars, aircraft parking areas and hardened aircraft shelters near the runway.

Meanwhile, the UAE appears to be playing a dual track. In August, Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shakhboot bin Nahyan met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to discuss expanding cooperation between the two countries. Bin Nahyan visited Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital. In March, the Somali president visited the UAE and met with President Mohammed bin Zayed. They discussed “ways to enhance cooperation in various fields, particularly efforts to achieve development and stability in Somalia,” according to official statements.

5 View gallery The deep-water port under construction at the UAE-run base in Berbera, Somaliland ( Photo: Google Maps )

Somalia’s president revealed in May that U.S. military personnel, including what he described as “the most senior officer in the Horn of Africa,” had visited Somaliland over the past year. He added that another delegation was expected to visit, even as President Donald Trump questioned what Somaliland was .

“It's a matter of time. Not if, but when and who will lead the recognition of Somaliland,” Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi told the Guardian. Last August, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz urged Trump to recognize Somaliland, noting that it is an ally of Israel and has expressed support for the Abraham Accords.

Speaking to the New York Post, Trump appeared to distance himself somewhat from Israel’s move and openly expressed skepticism. “Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?” he asked.