Trump, Netanyahu to hold second meeting focused on Gaza as ceasefire deal gains traction

Less than 24 hours after dining together at the White House , U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday that he would hold a second meeting that night with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu .

Netanyahu’s office initially announced the “private meeting” would take place at 1 a.m. Israel time (6 p.m. in Washington), but shortly afterward said it had been moved up to 11:30 p.m. Israel time.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Trump said that he would discuss with Netanyahu the ongoing situation in Gaza and bring an end to hostilities.

Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said the U.S. is aiming to finalize a 60-day ceasefire agreement by the end of the week, that would see 10 living hostages released, as well as the remains of nine others. Witkoff added that proximity talks in Doha had made progress, narrowing four contested issues down to one.

The Israeli delegation had prepared for a potential follow-up summit after a senior official hinted to Israeli reporters that another meeting with Trump could be necessary. U.S. sources emphasized that the second meeting did not necessarily reflect progress in negotiations.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu met with House Speaker Mike Johnson at the Capitol for about 30 minutes. When asked if he would meet again with Trump that evening, Netanyahu replied, “Most likely.”

After the meeting, Netanyahu told reporters that he and Trump believe in a “doctrine called peace through strength,” with the U.S. president’s support bringing a “remarkable change in the Middle East.”

"The remarkable B-2 pilots showed remarkable perseverance, persistence and power," he told reporters. "The soldiers of Israel fought like lions, our pilots struck like lightning and our common alliance roared like thunder, and this is having a great change in our region. There are opportunities for peace that we intend to realize; we're working together on this.”

He reiterated Israel’s commitment to freeing the hostages and dismantling Hamas so that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israeli communities.

Regarding the ceasefire talks, Netanyahu said, “We’re working diligently; it takes two sides. We won’t give up—we have a goal and intend to achieve it. We’ve agreed to the mediators’ proposal. It aligns with Witkoff’s original plan, and I hope we can cross the line toward a deal. The less I talk about it publicly, the better.”

He said Israel was prepared to end the war under conditions that would prevent Hamas from operating again and ensure Gaza would no longer pose a threat to Israel. “There is a plan,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of civilian control in Gaza, Netanyahu responded, “Our intention is that Hamas will no longer rule there. We will do what is necessary to make that happen. There will be no more infiltrations from Gaza, no more rapes, no more murders, no more beheadings. There will be no more Hamas. We will defeat them so they can no longer fight us—and they will lay down their arms.”