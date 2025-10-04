Dozens arrested in London at Palestine Action protest days after Manchester attack

London police arrested dozens of people Saturday at a demonstration supporting the group Palestine Action, which Britain designated a terrorist organization in July following violent protests tied to the Gaza conflict. Displaying support for the group is now illegal, and hundreds have been detained in past protests.
Saturday’s demonstration drew hundreds to Trafalgar Square in central London. Police arrested protesters carrying signs supporting the anti-Israel group. Passersby shouted “shame on you” at officers making the arrests. The protest went ahead despite appeals from the British government and police urging people not to demonstrate in the wake of the Yom Kippur attack on a Manchester synagogue.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for calm, posting on X: “I urge anyone thinking of protesting this weekend to recognize the grief of British Jews and respect it. This is a time of mourning, not a time to inflame tensions or cause more pain. We must stand together.”
Police said the protest diverted resources that were needed to boost security at synagogues and mosques following the attack. Organizers from Defend Our Juries condemned the synagogue attack but refused government and police requests to cancel the protest, calling instead for authorities to focus on protecting religious institutions.
On Wednesday, six protesters were arrested at another demonstration after displaying a Palestine Action banner on Westminster Bridge outside Parliament.
Meanwhile, in Barcelona, some 50,000 people marched in support of Palestinians, protesting what they called “genocide in Gaza.” Participants unfurled a giant Palestinian flag during the demonstration.