Starmer visits Manchester synagogue; Yom Kippur victim died from police gunfire

One of the two victims killed in the Yom Kippur attack at a synagogue in Manchester died from police gunfire during their attempts to bring the unarmed attacker under control, authorities said Friday.
"It is currently believed that the suspect, Jihad al-Shami, was not in possession of a firearm and the only shots fired were from GMP's Authorised Firearms Officer," the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said in a statement. "It follows therefore, that subject to further forensic examination, this injury may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of the urgently required action taken by my officers to bring this vicious attack to an end."
The announcement came hours after Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the scene of the attack, following Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s visit the previous day. Mahmood, who is Muslim, had called on pro-Palestinian demonstrators to cancel planned rallies after large crowds marched in London and Manchester carrying Palestinian flags in response to Israel’s interception of the “Sumud” flotilla to Gaza. She urged protesters to “give the Jewish community a few days to mourn,” while acknowledging the underlying grievances “have existed for some time and will not vanish in the coming days.”
Mahmood also commented on the attacker, identified as Jihad al-Shami, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian origin. She said he was unknown to security services. Al-Shami received British citizenship in 2006 at age 16, after immigrating from Syria as a child. He grew up near the Heaton Park Synagogue in Crumpsall, the Manchester suburb where the attack took place. Reports suggested he was a father; last year his father posted a photo on Facebook showing him holding a baby with the caption: “Welcome, grandson.”
The attack began at 9:31 a.m. local time on Yom Kippur, about half an hour after worshippers had gathered for services. Witnesses said al-Shami drove his car into a group outside the synagogue, then exited the vehicle and began stabbing congregants, all of them visibly Jewish men wearing skullcaps. He attempted to break into the synagogue, but worshippers barricaded themselves inside. Police shot him dead six minutes after the attack began.
Authorities identified the two victims as Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66. Four others were wounded, three seriously, including a synagogue security guard who confronted the attacker. Police initially suspected al-Shami was wearing an explosive belt, but he was later found to have been armed only with a knife. Security around synagogues and Jewish institutions has been increased across Britain.
Al-Shami reportedly worked as a private tutor, teaching English and computer programming. It remains unclear whether he entered Britain as an asylum-seeker or through another immigration channel, such as family reunification.