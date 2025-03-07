New IDF chief approves Gaza attack plans, as Israel prepares for escalating conflict

New IDF Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir approved new offensive plans for the Southern Command in preparation for a likely resumption of fighting against Hamas in Gaza. Hamas has been using the cease-fire to reorganize and, according to various assessments, once hostilities resume the conflict could escalate rapidly and become difficult to contain.

The IDF has informed Israel’s political leadership that any new offensive in Gaza will be subject to various operational constraints, primarily in areas where hostages are believed to be held. Over the past month, multiple IDF divisions, including reserve brigades, have been preparing for a ground offensive in Gaza, combined with heavy aerial strikes.

Chief of Staff, Lt. Col. Eyal Zamir on a field tour in the Gaza Strip ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Hamas has been reinforcing its positions in anticipation of renewed fighting following the collapse of the cease-fire’s first phase without negotiations for a second. The terror group is believed to have learned lessons from previous battles, planted dozens of new explosive devices, redeployed thousands of operatives to Gaza City from the south, recalibrated rocket launchers, and restructured its combat units into companies and battalions.

2 View gallery Chief of Staff Lt. Col. Eyal Zamir meets commanders, soldiers during visit inside Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Zamir’s statement on Wednesday — that Hamas has yet to be decisively defeated, contradicting the stance of his predecessor, Herzi Halevi — has reinforced the military’s commitment to prolonged ground operations. The expectation is that these operations will continue for years until Hamas is militarily dismantled.

On his first day as chief of staff, Zamir entered Gaza and met with soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion. During a field tour with outgoing Southern Command Chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman and other senior commanders, Zamir urged troops to maintain full readiness. "You must always be prepared, always stay alert, always be suspicious, and always keep training," he told them

2 View gallery Hamas has been reinforcing its positions in anticipation of renewed fighting ( Photo: Jehad Alshrafi/AP )

Referring to their role in protecting Israeli civilians, he told the soldiers: "If you look back, you’ll see the homes of Sderot — you are defending the residents of Sderot. You are our frontline defense. That gives you a great responsibility, and I trust you to fulfill your mission to the best of your ability. We have outstanding commanders, excellent soldiers, and we will accomplish all our missions in the best possible way."

Earlier in the day, Zamir also met with local leaders from Israeli communities near Gaza, telling them the IDF is preparing for a return to combat amid the fragile cease-fire. However, he stressed that "bringing the hostages home remains our top priority."