Eyal Zamir sworn in as IDF's new chief of staff

After more than two years in office and in the shadow of the October 7 attack, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi officially stepped down Wednesday as Israel Defense Forces chief of staff. His successor, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, was formally appointed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, becoming the IDF’s 24th chief of staff.

Zamir takes command at a critical moment, with ongoing negotiations for a hostage deal that could collapse and reignite fighting in Gaza at any time.

( Photo: GPO )

Due to the war, the usual transition ceremonies were scaled down, with attendees in IDF fatigues rather than dress uniforms. After receiving his new rank, Zamir visited the Western Wall and met with President Isaac Herzog before heading to the national memorial hall to lay a wreath in honor of fallen soldiers.

Netanyahu and Katz selected Zamir for the post last month, with his appointment swiftly approved by the advisory committee and the government.

He now faces immediate challenges beyond the war, including appointing a new deputy chief of staff and a commander for the Southern Command, following Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman’s departure. He will also oversee ultra-Orthodox enlistment efforts and the military campaign against Hamas, should fighting resume, as well as potential coordination with the U.S. on unprecedented action against Iran.

Zamir, 59, has served in the IDF for 38 years in various combat and leadership roles. He will be the oldest IDF chief of staff to take office, surpassing predecessors like Gadi Eisenkot and Dan Halutz, who completed their terms at 58. He is also the first tank officer to hold the position since Lt. Gen. David “Dado” Elazar in the 1970s.