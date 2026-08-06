Katz aide intervenes for dismissed reservist, then asks him to publicly praise minister

Messages aired Wednesday night by Channel 13’s Hatzinor show how Defense Minister Israel Katz’s spokesman dealt with pro-government reservist Ziv Bernes after Bernes claimed he had been removed from his unit over political videos posted online.

According to the correspondence, spokesman Adir Dahan contacted the IDF about Bernes’ case and later asked him to publish a video saying Katz had helped prevent his removal. Dahan also urged Bernes to help stop criticism of the minister from other right-wing activists.

Gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz ( Photo: IDF )

The affair began after Bernes posted a video saying he had been told his reserve service was being terminated. “They simply called me and told me they were throwing me out of reserve duty,” he said, adding that he had been told the decision followed videos he posted against Yashar! party chairman Gadi Eisenkot.

The next day, Bernes appeared in another video with pro-government activists Eliran Dahan and Mordechai David, announcing plans to protest against Katz. Eliran Dahan said they were organizing protest measures, while David argued that Bernes’ removal was meant to make right-wing reservists “shut their mouths.”

The videos reportedly alarmed Katz’s office because of the political damage they could cause among right-wing audiences online. Dahan then began corresponding with Bernes and checking his case with the military.

“I’d be glad if you made and posted a video saying we helped you. It would help me deal with the damage that has already been done,” Dahan wrote, according to the messages.

When Bernes asked what he should say, Dahan replied: “The truth, that the defense minister intervened and prevented your removal from reserve duty.” Bernes said he could not promise to publish the video that day, but Dahan pressed him: “It needs to be today. Can I ask you to make an effort, just as I made an effort for you?”

The messages show Dahan also asked Bernes to help halt criticism from other activists. Referring to Eliran Dahan, he wrote: “Talk to that guy and get him off my back. I’m here to help you.”

Bernes replied: “Fine, I’ll make sure the others stop and I’ll say something about Katz.” He later wrote: “I’m making you something amazing. The video will be ready by three. I worked on it today because you asked.”

Bernes then published a video praising Katz. “Defense Minister Israel Katz deserves enormous credit,” he said. “The intervention of Defense Minister Israel Katz, who fought and did not give up, is the first step toward a system that will operate here according to justice. He also intervened on my behalf and did not let them remove me.”

After the video went online, Dahan asked Bernes to share it on additional platforms. “Put it on your Twitter too. I’ll distribute it through the people,” he wrote. Bernes asked whether the video had “come out okay,” and Dahan replied positively and thanked him.

Ziv Bernes ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Soon afterward, Bernes announced that his service with the brigade had again been terminated and posted another video criticizing Katz. “Why did Defense Minister Israel Katz decide to remove me? Because I made a post online,” he claimed.

The tone between the two then became more confrontational. “The next thing I got was a video you made about the minister,” Dahan told him in a recorded conversation. “Do you think we see a video like that and I immediately jump to help you? No, absolutely not. Brother, it doesn’t work like that. You don’t come to me for help while at the same time screwing me with videos.”

Bernes replied that he was the one harmed by the decision and that he was “the citizen” in the story. Dahan then asked him to send the post that Bernes claimed had led to his removal.

The report follows an earlier Haaretz investigation saying Katz’s office had acted on Bernes’ behalf after his service with the 7th Brigade was halted over political statements. According to two sources cited in that report, Bernes was returned to the unit after Katz’s office contacted the military.

The IDF rejected the claim that his reinstatement resulted from outside intervention. It said Bernes had initially been removed because of political posts, but was returned after promising his commanders that he would comply with military orders. After he resumed posting political content, his commanders again ended his service and closed his reserve order until further notice.

“In light of repeated political statements by the reservist, even after it was made clear to him that he must refrain from such statements, his commanders decided to end his reserve service in the brigade until further notice,” the IDF said.

“All decisions in his case were made solely by his commanders, without any external intervention.”

The military also stressed that active-duty soldiers and reservists are prohibited from making public political statements while serving, even when not in uniform, and that enforcement would be tightened during the election period.

In response to the Hatzinor investigation, Dahan said Katz had neither dealt with nor acted on the matter.

“Bernes contacted me personally, claiming that he had been removed and alleging selective enforcement,” Dahan said. “Following his claims, I contacted the IDF and was told that he was a soldier who had received several warning conversations from his commanders.”

“I gave him the IDF’s response exactly as it was given to me. After he published a false video, I asked him to publish a new video correcting his remarks.”