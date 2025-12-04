Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an unusually sharp public attack on Israel’s prosecution Thursday, releasing an English-language video in which he accused state attorneys of pursuing a “political trial” aimed at removing him from office and dismissing the charges against him as absurd.

In the video, posted after earlier this week he formally requested a presidential pardon , Netanyahu said he decided to speak out after viewers abroad asked him to explain what his trial concerns. The prime minister is charged in three corruption cases — including bribery in Case 4000 and fraud and breach of trust in Cases 1000 and 2000 — all of which he denies.

Netanyahu slams prosecutors, labels case 'Bugs Bunny and cigars' amid his pardon request

“I’m accused of receiving favorable press coverage from a second-rate internet site,” Netanyahu said, calling the allegation “the so-called bribe.” He added: “In the 250 years of liberal democracy, no one has been accused of receiving favorable press coverage as a crime.” Netanyahu claimed that as the trial progressed, “it turns out that I didn’t get favorable press coverage. I got unfavorable press coverage… the most hateful, antagonistic, negative press coverage you can imagine in Israel.”

Netanyahu said trial judges urged prosecutors two years ago to drop the bribery count, but the state “refused,” adding: “They’re not interested in justice. They’re interested in getting me out of office.”

He went on to mock portions of his cross-examination. “They said, Prime Minister, 29 years ago your son received a Bugs Bunny doll,” he said. “From now on this trial will be known as the Bugs Bunny trial. And you also received cigars from a friend. That’s what I’m being charged with.”

Netanyahu described the proceedings as “a farce,” saying they have dragged on for years. “Six years of bogus investigations on these idiotic charges,” he said. “The trial now has been going on for four years, and it’s expected to go on for another two to three years. I have to go three times a week, eight hours per day, to discuss this nonsense.”

He argued that the case prevents him from focusing on national priorities. “There are peace treaties to get. There’s AI and other technologies… that could change Israel, could change the Middle East,” he said. “I can’t deal with that.”

Netanyahu confirmed that he has asked for clemency: “So they asked for a pardon. I ask for a pardon, okay? And we’ll see if it comes out.”