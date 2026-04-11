Trump says US 'clearing' Strait of Hormuz

In a social media post, Trump said the United States is “starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz” and claimed that all 28 of Iran’s mine-laying vessels had been sunk. The claims could not be independently verified.

In a social media post, Trump said the United States is “starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz” and claimed that all 28 of Iran’s mine-laying vessels had been sunk. The claims could not be independently verified.

In a social media post, Trump said the United States is “starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz” and claimed that all 28 of Iran’s mine-laying vessels had been sunk. The claims could not be independently verified.

The comments came as U.S. and Iranian negotiators met in Pakistan for talks aimed at preserving a fragile ceasefire after weeks of conflict.

The comments came as U.S. and Iranian negotiators met in Pakistan for talks aimed at preserving a fragile ceasefire after weeks of conflict.

The comments came as U.S. and Iranian negotiators met in Pakistan for talks aimed at preserving a fragile ceasefire after weeks of conflict.

At the same time, there were conflicting accounts about military activity in the strategic waterway. An Axios reporter cited a U.S. official as saying several U.S. Navy ships had transited the strait on Saturday.

At the same time, there were conflicting accounts about military activity in the strategic waterway. An Axios reporter cited a U.S. official as saying several U.S. Navy ships had transited the strait on Saturday.

At the same time, there were conflicting accounts about military activity in the strategic waterway. An Axios reporter cited a U.S. official as saying several U.S. Navy ships had transited the strait on Saturday.