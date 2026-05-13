Coalition prepares bill to dissolve Knesset as early as next week

The move is intended to allow the coalition to control the legislative process and the terms of dissolving parliament

Moran Azulay
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Knesset
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The coalition is expected to submit a bill to dissolve the Knesset that could come up for a preliminary vote as early as next Wednesday, sources told ynet.
The move is intended to allow the coalition to control the legislative process and the terms of dissolving parliament.
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מליאת הכנסתמליאת הכנסת
(Photo: Shalev Shalom)
In such a scenario, the ultra-Orthodox parties are likely to support the coalition’s bill, while an opposition-sponsored bill would fail.
No date for dissolving the Knesset has been set in the bill, and it is expected to be determined in coordination among coalition factions.
The development comes after ultra-Orthodox parties said they would work to dissolve the 25th Knesset. Earlier, the coalition reportedly decided to remove all bills from the Knesset plenum’s agenda, including a controversial appointments bill that would allow any elected government to appoint a long list of senior public officials.
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