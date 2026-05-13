Coalition prepares bill to dissolve Knesset as early as next week

that could come up for a preliminary vote as early as next Wednesday, sources told ynet.

that could come up for a preliminary vote as early as next Wednesday, sources told ynet.

The move is intended to allow the coalition to control the legislative process and the terms of dissolving parliament.

The move is intended to allow the coalition to control the legislative process and the terms of dissolving parliament.

The move is intended to allow the coalition to control the legislative process and the terms of dissolving parliament.

are likely to support the coalition’s bill, while an opposition-sponsored bill would fail.

are likely to support the coalition’s bill, while an opposition-sponsored bill would fail.

No date for dissolving the Knesset has been set in the bill, and it is expected to be determined in coordination among coalition factions.

No date for dissolving the Knesset has been set in the bill, and it is expected to be determined in coordination among coalition factions.

No date for dissolving the Knesset has been set in the bill, and it is expected to be determined in coordination among coalition factions.