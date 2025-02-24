'Alon Ohel is chained, starved and injured in a tunnel,' freed hostage tells family

Alon Ohel, held hostage by Hamas since his abduction during the Hamas massacre, has been in a dark tunnel for the entire time in captivity, chained and starved, Kobi, his father said on Monday after hearing from Eliya Cohen, who was with his son until his release last Saturday.
Alon who was injured in his eye at the Nova music festival has not received treatment. He is in pain and sees only shadows. "It is critical that he receive care," his father said.
The first sign of life came after the release of Eli Sharabi and Or Levy who were also with Alon.
The hostages slept on the floor in difficult conditions, the distraught father said after he received the call. "It confirmed the urgency of returning Alon home," he said. "From what we understand these have been the conditions of their captivity since they were taken during the massacre. Alon has shrapnel lodged in his body, arms and neck. That can be felt by touch."
Eliya who was released along with Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert, Avera Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayed on Saturday described how difficult it was for him to leave Alon behind. "Despite it all, Alon has survived although he does not know what the future holds or what Hamas has planned for him," Kobi said. "I don't know either. All they had to eat was one pita bread a day. In the last couple of weeks, they were given a bit more but very little, and not food that is in anyway healthy, especially in the condition Alon is in."
Sharabi, who was released a week before Eliya and whose appearance shocked the world had shared a blanket with Alon. "Both Eli and Or Levy who was released at the same time said they had a close connection to Alon, had shared their lives with him and consider themselves one family."
"Alon must be released as quickly as possible, he is a humanitarian case. The deal must not be stopped. We must do everything to get him out. I see no logic to renewing the war before the hostages are freed."