'Alon Ohel is chained, starved and injured in a tunnel,' freed hostage tells family

since his abduction during the Hamas massacre, has been in a dark tunnel for the entire time in captivity, chained and starved, Kobi, his father said on Monday after hearing from Eliya Cohen, who was with his son until his release last Saturday.

since his abduction during the Hamas massacre, has been in a dark tunnel for the entire time in captivity, chained and starved, Kobi, his father said on Monday after hearing from Eliya Cohen, who was with his son until his release last Saturday.

Alon who was injured in his eye at the Nova music festival has not received treatment. He is in pain and sees only shadows. "It is critical that he receive care," his father said.

Alon who was injured in his eye at the Nova music festival has not received treatment. He is in pain and sees only shadows. "It is critical that he receive care," his father said.

Alon who was injured in his eye at the Nova music festival has not received treatment. He is in pain and sees only shadows. "It is critical that he receive care," his father said.

The hostages slept on the floor in difficult conditions, the distraught father said after he received the call. "It confirmed the urgency of returning Alon home," he said. "From what we understand these have been the conditions of their captivity since they were taken during the massacre. Alon has shrapnel lodged in his body, arms and neck. That can be felt by touch."

The hostages slept on the floor in difficult conditions, the distraught father said after he received the call. "It confirmed the urgency of returning Alon home," he said. "From what we understand these have been the conditions of their captivity since they were taken during the massacre. Alon has shrapnel lodged in his body, arms and neck. That can be felt by touch."

The hostages slept on the floor in difficult conditions, the distraught father said after he received the call. "It confirmed the urgency of returning Alon home," he said. "From what we understand these have been the conditions of their captivity since they were taken during the massacre. Alon has shrapnel lodged in his body, arms and neck. That can be felt by touch."