Report: Iran pressing Houthis to renew attacks on Red Sea shipping

Officials said divisions within the group’s leadership have slowed decision-making on how far to escalate, with this internal debate being one reason the Houthis entered the conflict weeks after it began

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Iran is urging the Houthis to prepare for a renewed campaign against Red Sea shipping if the United States escalates its war with Tehran, Bloomberg reported, citing European officials.
Leaders of the Yemen-based Houthis, an Iran-backed group, are weighing more aggressive action after launching ballistic missiles toward Israel, according to the report, which cited officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
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13 במרץ תומכי ה חות'ים ב תימן צנעא ב מפגן תמיכה ב איראן13 במרץ תומכי ה חות'ים ב תימן צנעא ב מפגן תמיכה ב איראן
(Photo: AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)
The officials said divisions within the group’s leadership have slowed decision-making on how far to escalate. That internal debate was one reason the Houthis entered the conflict weeks after it began, they said.
In a statement Saturday, the Houthis said they would continue military operations until U.S. and Israel attacks on Iran and allied groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, stop. The statement did not explicitly threaten commercial shipping in the Red Sea.
U.S. and Saudi officials have told European allies they believe the Houthis are seeking to avoid further escalation, particularly attacks on American and Saudi assets, for now, the report said.
Still, the longer the war continues, the more likely the Houthis are to target shipping in the Red Sea, the officials said. They added that the group could delay a decision to preserve leverage in any potential negotiations involving the United States.
One official said any attempt by the United States to seize Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil export hub, could prompt the Houthis to expand attacks.
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