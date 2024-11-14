Dutch police arrest 281 at anti-Israel riot in Amsterdam

Dutch authorities on Thursday said they were investigating reports of police violence against pro-Palestinian protesters after a banned rally on Wednesday evening had been broken up.
The Amsterdam police said on X that they were aware of online footage, which seemed to show police officers beating protesters who had already been released after being taken away from the site of the protest.
A total of 281 protesters were detained as they participated in an anti-Israel demonstration in central Amsterdam on Wednesday in defiance of a ban imposed after violence stemming from a soccer match between Ajax and Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv last week.
"Images of police acting with force are always disturbing to see and will be weighed and judged. Also in this case," Amsterdam police said in a post on X.
Police with expanded stop-and-search powers in the Dutch capital have detained or removed hundreds of demonstrators since last week's clashes, under emergency measures imposed until Thursday.
Four out of 62 suspects detained during the violence, which included 10 Israelis, remain in custody. Police are still looking for suspects. Due to the violence against the Israelis, the Amsterdam police announced a ban on demonstrations, but in recent days pro-Palestinian demonstrators have violated the ban several times.
Masked rioters in Amsterdam threw fireworks at a tram in the west of the city Monday evening while shouting "Jews are cancer." The tram car, which was empty, caught fire and its windows were blown out. In addition, damage was caused to nearby vehicles. In the city square, where rioters threw fireworks and waved sticks, clashes broke out between dozens of young people - who were dressed in black and wore masks - and police forces. A few rioters were arrested; there were no casualties.
