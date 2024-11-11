Rioters in Amsterdam set tram on fire, shouting 'Jews are a cancer'

Masked rioters in Amsterdam threw fireworks at a tram in the west of the city Monday evening, while shouting "Jews are cancer." The tram car, which was empty, caught fire and its windows were blown out. In addition, damage was caused to nearby vehicles. In the city square, where rioters threw fireworks and waved sticks, clashes broke out between dozens of young people - who were dressed in black and wore masks - and police forces. A few rioters were arrested, there were no casualties.
The riot came hours after a meeting of the Dutch cabinet which focused on the attacks on Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans on Thursday evening in Amsterdam. During the debate, Prime Minister Dick Schoof said "Four days after the attacks the shock, shame and anger remain."
He denounced the attackers and said it was "antisemitism in every way."
Earlier on Monday, Amsterdam police announced the arrest of five additional suspects accused of involvement in the violent attacks on the Israeli fans at the end of Thursday night's match against the Amsterdam Ajax club. The police said that the suspects are 18- to-37-year-old residents of the city. In recent days, more than 60 suspects have been arrested in Amsterdam.
The wave of attacks by Muslim and Arab rioters - most of them immigrants - caused a great uproar in the Netherlands. Coalition leader Geert Wilders commented on the attack on the Israelis and wrote on the X platform: "Pogrom on the streets of Amsterdam. We will become the Gaza of Europe. Muslims with Palestinian flags are hunting Jews. I will not accept this. Never. The authorities will be held accountable for their failure to protect Israeli citizens. Never again."
On Sunday afternoon Amsterdam police dispersed a pro-Palestinian demonstration in the city's central Dam Square. The protesters who arrived at the square in the afternoon violated the ban imposed by the authorities on holding demonstrations over the coming days.
The Amsterdam police announced on X Sunday afternoon that the gathering in the square was illegal, and that they would soon start arresting those who do not evacuate. Despite this, about 200 activists gathered in the square continued to barricade themselves, chanting pro-Palestinian slogans and anti-Israel epithets, including: "From the sea to the river, Palestine will be free." The police dispersed the demonstration and arrested dozens in the square.
On Monday, the Dutch government announced that it has decided to prohibit free passage through its land borders in the coming months, in order to fight illegal immigration. The decision was announced by the spokesperson of the Dutch Minister of Immigration Marjolein Faber. The decision of the Dutch right-wing coalition, led by Geert Wilders' "Freedom Party", will take effect on December 9. Border control will last six months.
The Netherlands is one of the European countries that are members of the Schengen Agreement - which allows freedom of movement between the countries of the European Union. The member states of the convention are allowed to close their borders in exceptional cases, such as for example during the corona epidemic. The Netherlands joins a series of countries, led by Germany , that have decided to carry out checks on their continental borders, in order to fight immigration and strengthen internal security.
