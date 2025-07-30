Arab Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad placed under house arrest after shooting incident

Police said Wednesday night that Yoseph Haddad, a prominent Arab Israeli advocacy activist, has been placed under house arrest following a shooting incident in Tel Aviv. The firearm used was confiscated, and no injuries were reported.
According to a police statement, Haddad was questioned for several hours after allegedly firing his handgun from inside his vehicle during a confrontation with a motorcyclist. The initial investigation indicates the incident stemmed from a traffic dispute.
Police said Haddad felt threatened during the altercation and fired his weapon while remaining in his car. Authorities noted that there is currently no indication of a prior relationship between the two individuals or any other underlying motive. The investigation remains ongoing.
Haddad, a Christian Arab citizen of Israel, is known for his public diplomacy efforts in support of the state. He is the CEO of the organization Together – Vouch for Each Other, which promotes integration within Arab society in Israel. A former Golani Brigade combat soldier, Haddad was seriously wounded during the 2006 Lebanon War and is recognized as a disabled IDF veteran coping with post-traumatic stress.
His attorneys, Ephraim and Hovav Damari, said in a statement that the event was not a "traffic dispute" as reported in some media, but rather "a violent and racist attack" by an Arab man who recognized Haddad and allegedly began cursing, threatening, spitting on and physically assaulting him.
They said Haddad, who is considered a threatened public figure due to his activism, drew his weapon in fear for his life. “A bullet was discharged during the struggle and struck a nearby wall,” they said. “Forensics are collecting DNA samples from Haddad’s face and vehicle. We are confident he will be released soon and hope the attacker remains in custody and is prosecuted.”