Shot fired during roadside clash involving Arab Israeli advocate Yoseph Haddad

A licensed firearm discharged during a roadside altercation in Tel Aviv on Wednesday afternoon involving prominent Arab Israeli advocate Yoseph Haddad, police said, adding that no injuries were reported.
Authorities have opened an investigation to determine whether the shot was fired intentionally or accidentally.
The incident reportedly began as a verbal confrontation between Haddad and another man on the street in the city's southern Jaffa district, during which Haddad was allegedly spat on. According to police, they received a report of “a dispute between drivers in Jaffa, during which a gunshot was heard with no injuries.”
Both men were detained for questioning at the Ayalon District station. Police confirmed that Haddad legally owns the firearm involved.
Haddad, a Christian Arab citizen of Israel, is known for his public diplomacy efforts in support of the state. He is the CEO of the organization Together – Vouch for Each Other, which promotes integration within Arab society in Israel. A former Golani Brigade combat soldier, Haddad was seriously wounded during the 2006 Lebanon War and is recognized as a disabled IDF veteran coping with post-traumatic stress.
His attorneys, Ephraim and Hovav Damari, said in a statement that the event was not a "traffic dispute" as reported in some media, but rather "a violent and racist attack" by an Arab man who recognized Haddad and allegedly began cursing, threatening, spitting on and physically assaulting him.
They said Haddad, who is considered a threatened public figure due to his activism, drew his weapon in fear for his life. “A bullet was discharged during the struggle and struck a nearby wall,” they said. “Forensics are collecting DNA samples from Haddad’s face and vehicle. We are confident he will be released soon and hope the attacker remains in custody and is prosecuted.”