Australian mob wounds Jewish in anti-Israel attack

Sidney man says was hit in the head at least a dozen times by a mob calling him 'Jewish dog,' sending him to hospital for 4-day stay while police say investigating incident; local Jewish, Israeli community enraged by pro Hamas demo calling to gas Jews

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza war
Antisemitism
Israel at war
Hamas atrocities
Australia

Pro Palestine demonstration in Sidney 

A Jewish Australian man suffered serious injury last week after he was attacked violently by Hamas supporters in Sidney.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
The 44-yearl old man said he was walking through a playground in the city and tore down an old notice announcing a pro-Palestine demonstration that had already taken place. A man who was there approached him and asked if he was a supporter of Israel. "I will murder you," he said, before a mob gathered around shouting insults.
2 View gallery
חרבות ברזל, סידני מפגינים נגד ישראל בסידני אוסטרליהחרבות ברזל, סידני מפגינים נגד ישראל בסידני אוסטרליה
Anti-Israel protest in Sindney
( Photo: Lisa Maree Williams /Getty Images)
The Jewish man called the police but he was attacked before officers arrived. He was hit in the back of his head and fell to the ground when three men who joined the attack, kicked him and called him a "Jewish dog." The man said he was struck on his head at least a dozen times.
2 View gallery
חרבות ברזל, סידני מפגינים נגד ישראל בסידני אוסטרליהחרבות ברזל, סידני מפגינים נגד ישראל בסידני אוסטרליה
Anti Israel protest in Sidney
( Photo: Rick Rycroft / AP)
By the time the police did arrive, the assailants had already fled. The man was hospitalized for four days. Victoria police said it was investigating the incident.
Australia's Israeli and Jewish community was up in arms after the police allowed a pro-Hamas demonstration to take place outside the Opera House calling "Jews to the Gas."
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""