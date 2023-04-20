Qatar charges ex Indian naval officers of spying for Israel, report

An Indian news site says eight men were arrested in August after intercepted communications show they were gathering intelligence on the production of Italian-made subs coated with metamaterials that make detection difficult

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Former Indian Navy officers are facing charges of spying on Qatar's secret submarine program in the service of Israel, Indian media reported on Thursday.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>
More stories:
The eight men were arrested last August, and proceedings against them began late in March. They will be in court for their next hearing in May.
2 View gallery
ארה"ב צוללת USS פלורידה נשלחה לים האדום להרתיע את איראןארה"ב צוללת USS פלורידה נשלחה לים האדום להרתיע את איראן
Illustration
(Photo: Reuters)
According to a report in The Print, an Indian news site, Qatari officials suspect that the men had been gathering intelligence at a factory in Bergamo in Italy, on " Italian-made, high-tech submarines coated with metamaterials that make their detection by adversaries difficult."
The submarines are smaller variants of the U212 Near Future Submarine, built by Italy in cooperation with the German Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, the report said.
2 View gallery
צוללת לווייתן צוללת לווייתן
Illustration
(Photo: Reuters)
Qatar's intelligence services claimed that they had intercepted electronic communications that confirmed their accusations adding that the information was not shared with the Indian government. India rejects the allegations against its citizens.
The news site quoted an Indian intelligence source who said that Indian officials tried hard to convince the Qataris that the men were not involved in spying against the Gulf state but Doha insisted that information they gathered was passed on to Israel.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.