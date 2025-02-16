How IDF failed Kfar Aza on October 7, Kibbutz to receive military probe findings

The IDF will next week, release findings on its failures during the October 7 massacre including an internal report on the attack on Kibbutz Kfar Aza, where 64 residents were murdered and 19 kidnapped. The report will be presented to the community, including the families of the victims.
The presentation is expected to be highly charged, with investigators acknowledging that "the IDF failed to defend the kibbutz," and taking responsibility for the failures. Among the key findings were the killing of at least three civilians by troops.
One of the victims had been abducted in his vehicle; soldiers mistakenly believed he was a terrorist and opened fire. The victim’s family was recently informed of the findings, although they had long suspected that he was killed byfriendly fire. Families of those mistakenly killed requested that their names be withheld until the full investigation is completed.
Delayed response and tactical failures
The report details critical IDF failures, including forces who arrived at the kibbutz who hesitated to engage Hamas terrorists as they awaited further orders. Despite this, the kibbutz community said that "the soldiers who eventually entered, fought like lions, some knowing they wouldn’t make it out alive. IDF troops saved lives and evacuated civilians."
Another failure was the lack of security after troops initially cleared areas of terrorists but later withdrew, allowing them to return and continue murdering, kidnapping and destroying property. Civilians were also evacuated without proper documentation, making it difficult to track who remained in their homes.
The decision to evacuate residents to a gas station outside the kibbutz also proved to be a mistake, as terrorists were still present in the area. Soldiers stationed at the gas station focused on civilians rather than securing the perimeter.
Another lapse in judgment was the unprotected evacuation of kibbutz residents by bus along Route 232. The buses, traveling through an active combat zone, escaped harm by sheer luck.
Lack of leadership and coordination
At the height of the fighting, at least 20 different IDF units, including elite forces, were deployed in Kfar Aza. However, there was no senior officer overseeing the operation or coordinating units. A full section of the report is dedicated to the attack on one of the kibbutz’ neighborhoods, where some residents were murdered and others abducted.
Among those kidnapped from Kfar Aza, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbacher were freed after 471 days in captivity, while Keith Siegel was released after 484 days.
"The reported findings do not portray the official IDF investigation. The investigation has yet to be presented to the kibbutz community, the military told Ynet in a statement. "The IDF urges the public to refrain from spreading unverified information before an official announcement and to respect the affected communities, bereaved families and the families of the hostages.