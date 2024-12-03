One year after October 7, half of Israeli women fear sexual assault

Warning: The article contains graphic depictions. Discretion advised.

"This is a state of war whose tactics include brutal rape and particularly cruel sexual violence and even more horrifying—it's not over yet. There's a strong sense that October 7 left us without tools," former MK and opposition leader Shelly Yachimovich said at the opening of the conference organized by the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel (ARCCI).

Titled “Trauma, Recovery, Justice?,” the conference focused on the complex issues surrounding the sexual violence of October 7 and the war along with its impact on victims and Israeli society as a whole.

ARCCI's conference

A survey by the Geocartography Knowledge Group, commissioned by the ARCCI and unveiled at the conference, found that 55% of women reported heightened fears of sexual assault since October 7. Additionally, men and women alike voiced significant concerns over their children’s safety.

The survey showed that 78% of respondents were psychologically affected by reports of wartime sexual violence, with common reactions including anxiety, stress, intrusive thoughts and nightmares. Women and individuals with prior sexual trauma experienced these emotions more deeply.

Furthermore, 68% of women reported significant changes in daily behavior, such as altered behavior in public, avoiding certain places, stricter home security and seeking psychological support.

Marking one year since the war's outbreak, leading experts gathered for a series of discussions and lectures, examining the war's profound societal impact and exploring strategies for recovery and justice. "Sexual violence is a true societal epidemic that has gained more public recognition over the past decade," said ARCCI Executive Director Orit Sulitzeanu.

"But as an organization, we never imagined we'd have to create new knowledge and face such a horrific tragedy involving the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war. In the first days after the massacre, we received firsthand reports, eventually compiling the world’s first report on the sexual violence practices in all combat zones."

Shelly Yachimovich, Tali Biner, Orit Sulitzeanu and Keren Eini

Tali Biner, a survivor of the Nova music festival massacre, operating room nurse and activist for justice for terror and sexual violence victims, shared at the conference: "After hours hiding in a caravan, I started hearing screams—minutes that felt like hours, ending in a spray of gunfire.

“The screams tore through the sky and ripped the soul to pieces. I wasn’t afraid to die—I was afraid to be raped. When I left the caravan, the sounds I heard took on a visual form: dead women with legs spread, torn shirts, men with twigs and branches shoved into their genitals. I can’t imagine what’s happening to the women and men still there—young women seen as nothing more than objects, not human beings."

The ARCCI reported that October 7 shook its clientele profoundly. According to Sulitzeanu, there was an initial drop in calls during the war, as many felt their personal struggles were overshadowed by the broader national tragedy.

In this "new hierarchy of harm," however, the cases that did surface were more severe and complex than before. "The commitment of crisis centers is to place the callers at the top of our priorities," Sulitzeanu affirmed.

Keren Eini, director of the Ta'ir Rape Crisis Center, said, "A sense of insecurity began even before the war. We’ve seen a 40% increase in calls since January 2023, but the war has significantly amplified this." According to her, "The depleted resources of the welfare and care systems are worsening the victims’ condition."

Former captive Aviva Siegel at the conference

Another critical issue raised at the conference was how victims are sometimes turned into tools for advocacy purposes, leading to further harm. Dr. Tzvia Zeligman, clinical psychologist and director of the Lotem Center for Sexual Trauma Treatment at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, said, "The repeated intrusion and turning victims into a form of reality TV are harmful and dangerous.

“As professionals, we need to take a stand on this. It’s a mistake to think someone who’s been sexually assaulted can testify through a simple question or interview. Processing and recounting such horrors can take years."

The conference also featured a lecture by Glenn Cohen, a clinical psychologist specializing in captivity and former head of psychology at the Mossad. Cohen led the team that debriefed the 117 hostages released from Gaza. "We decided to create a protocol for those returning from captivity that first and foremost sees the individual," he said.

"We prepared the team—who would approach whom, how to do it. We ensured women met with women and avoided any touch without consent. In the tension between critical security information and the returnees’ mental state, we prioritized family reunions and medical care before conducting interviews with a small team that included a psychologist.”

“These sessions focused on empowering the returnees and explaining that their information was crucial for saving lives. They were given control and could stop at any time." Cohen calls this approach "humanitarian intelligence"—"sensitive intelligence gathering handled with utmost care."

4 View gallery ( Photo: Ryan Frois )

The ARCCI’s survey also revealed that 93% of the Israeli public believes the hostages face a risk of sexual violence and 73% think this should influence negotiations for a hostage deal. "These findings represent a clear social mandate," said survey authors Dr. Carmit Klar-Halamish and Noga Berger.

"We’re here to talk about recovery and justice. But the foundation for recovery from trauma is that it’s no longer ongoing—that one can look at it from the outside. In this case, the trauma is still happening. The Israeli public wants to close this chapter and that will only happen when everyone is brought home."

