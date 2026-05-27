IDF hits 2 senior Hamas commanders in northern Gaza

The IDF said Wednesday it carried out a targeted strike on two senior Hamas commanders in northern Gaza, as Israel continues its campaign against the terrorist group’s remaining military leadership following the killings of top commanders Izz al-Din al-Haddad and Mohammed Odeh.
According to the military, the targets were Hamas’ northern Gaza brigade commander Izz al-Din Bik and Imad Aslim, deputy commander of the Gaza City Brigade and commander of the Zeitoun Battalion.
The military initially announced only that it had struck two “central Hamas terrorists” in northern Gaza, saying additional details would follow.
The announcement came a day after Israel said it killed Odeh, Hamas’ newly appointed military chief in Gaza and one of the planners of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. Odeh had replaced al-Haddad, who was killed in an Israeli strike earlier this month.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that Odeh served as head of Hamas’ intelligence headquarters during the Oct. 7 attack and was responsible for “the murder, abduction and wounding of many Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.”
Odeh was killed in a strike in Gaza City less than two weeks after al-Haddad’s assassination, part of what Israeli officials describe as an effort to dismantle Hamas’ remaining military command structure.
The latest strike also comes as fighting in Gaza continues despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to advance ceasefire and hostage-release negotiations.
*This is a breaking news story. More details to follow*