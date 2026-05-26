Israel targets new Hamas military chief days after predecessor killed

The IDF struck a building in Gaza City on Tuesday night in an attempt to kill Mohammed Odeh, the new leader of Hamas’ military wing and one of the architects of the Oct. 7 massacre.
Odeh replaced Izz al-Din al-Haddad, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City just 10 days earlier.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said Odeh served as head of Hamas’ intelligence headquarters during the Oct. 7 attack and was appointed last week to replace Haddad.
“Odeh was responsible for the murder, abduction and wounding of many Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers,” Netanyahu and Katz said in a joint statement. “We will continue to pursue everyone who took part in the Oct. 7 massacre. Sooner or later, Israel will reach them all.”
The IDF first released Odeh’s photo last September. He was previously reported to have taken command of Hamas’ northern Gaza brigade after Ahmed Ghandour was killed in November 2023. He may also have received additional powers, including those once held by Raad Saad, who was considered Hamas’ military chief of staff until he was killed in an Israeli strike in December.
In a photo released by the IDF showing senior Hamas military commanders in Gaza at the time of the Oct. 7 attack, Odeh was the only one who had not been killed, aside from Imad Aqel, head of Hamas’ home front command in Gaza.