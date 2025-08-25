'He wanted to carry out an attack': Shin Bet investigating Nablus resident arrested in Tel Aviv over alleged terror plot

A resident of Nablus, referred to as a suspect, remains in Shin Bet custody after being arrested on Sunday at a construction site in Tel Aviv. The arrest followed intelligence indicating that he was planning an attack. The suspect was apprehended during a raid by the "Tequila Team," which was dispatched to the scene. However, no weapons were found in his possession.
According to the intelligence received by the Shin Bet, the suspect allegedly stated that "he wanted to carry out an attack." Investigators are now working to determine whether this was mere boasting or if there was genuine intent behind his words.
The suspect was arrested in the evening at a construction site on a side street near the Tel Aviv promenade, following a manhunt that lasted several hours. In addition to the suspect, six other individuals residing in Israel illegally were also detained at the site. They were later transferred to the Tel Aviv police for questioning and subsequently released.
Shin Bet investigators are continuing to interrogate the suspect to assess the seriousness of his statements and whether he had concrete plans to carry out an attack or if his remarks were simply empty boasts. They are also examining whether the young man has any connections to terrorist organizations, how he entered Israel, and who may have assisted him.
Security officials emphasized that the Shin Bet did not take any risks and promptly deployed the "Tequila Team," which includes members of the National Counter-Terrorism Unit and Shin Bet operatives.
"This is an individual residing in Israel illegally who was arrested and taken for further investigation at Shin Bet facilities," said a security source.