Netanyahu heads to Washington for first foreign leader meeting with Trump

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Washington on Sunday for his first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump since the latter’s return to office.

Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to meet Trump at the White House , underscoring the strong ties between the two allies.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the tarmac before his departure for Washington ( Photo: GPO )

Before boarding his flight, Netanyahu said the meeting was of “great significance” for Israel, highlighting the deep bond between the two nations and his personal relationship with Trump. “This connection has already yielded great achievements, including the historic Abraham Accords,” he said, referring to normalization agreements with four Arab nations brokered during Trump’s previous term.

"We can strengthen Israel’s security, expand the circle of peace even further and usher in a remarkable era beyond our imagination—an era of prosperity, security and peace through strength. The strength of our soldiers, our citizens, Israel and the alliance between Israel and the United States," Netanyahu concluded.

During the visit, Netanyahu is expected to discuss key issues, including the ongoing hostage deal negotiations, post-war governance in Gaza and broader regional stability. Talks will also address Iran’s nuclear ambitions and potential normalization with Saudi Arabia—though Riyadh has conditioned any agreement on a political pathway for the Palestinians, a demand Netanyahu has so far resisted.

Netanyahu’s delegation includes Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, hostage coordinator Gal Hirsch and newly appointed communications advisor Caroline Glick. Also on board was Netanyahu’s personal physician, following his recent prostate surgery .

3 View gallery ( Photo: GPO )

The visit comes as Trump’s administration is still shaping its Middle East policy. Israeli officials believe the trip could influence the White House’s approach to the region. “Only after this meeting will it be possible to fully assess Trump’s policy direction," a senior Israeli official said.

Netanyahu and Trump will seek to establish priorities for urgent regional matters, including the second phase of the hostage deal and Gaza’s future. The negotiations, led by Qatari, Egyptian and U.S. mediators, are expected to resume Monday. Netanyahu has thus far refused to send Israeli negotiators to Doha or Cairo, opting instead for indirect talks via U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.

Iran is expected to be a central focus of discussions, with Israel seeking clarity on whether the U.S. plans to engage diplomatically with Tehran on a new nuclear deal. Israeli officials stress that Washington’s broader regional commitments—particularly to Saudi Arabia and the UAE—are closely tied to its Iran strategy. Netanyahu is likely to urge Trump to prioritize countering Iran before addressing Palestinian-related demands from the Saudis.

3 View gallery US President Donald Trump ( Photo: AP Photo/Evan Vucci )

During the visit, Netanyahu will reunite with his wife, Sara, who has been in Miami for the past 70 days. Trump is set to host Netanyahu at Blair House, the presidential guest residence, and a formal dinner at the White House.

This marks Netanyahu’s first foreign trip since an arrest warrant was issued against him by the International Criminal Court, and Sara is expected to return with him to Israel.