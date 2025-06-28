Israel surprised, skeptical of Trump's Gaza ceasefire optimism

Senior Israeli officials involved in hostage deal and Gaza ceasefire talks said Saturday they see no basis for U.S. President Donald Trump 's optimism on the issue.

Trump declared Friday at the White House that a Gaza ceasefire might be achieved as soon as next week . His statement surprised Jerusalem policymakers, who received no prior update suggesting that such a development justifies this forecast.

"Unfortunately, there's no sign of flexibility or change in Hamas's position, nor a change in the prime minister's stance on ending the war," senior Israeli officials said. One assessment is that Trump's optimism reflects a "personal wish" to leverage momentum after the Israel-Iran conflict and secure another political achievement.

However, those same officials say little has changed on the ground. Backchannel talks and intensive mediation led by Qatar and Egypt continue, but without results or a breakthrough. Reports of U.S. envoy Steve Wittkoff visiting soon are also incorrect; he is not scheduled to arrive in the coming days.

For the first time in three weeks, hostage families held a rally at Tel Aviv following the ceasefire with Iran . Einav Zangauker, mother of Hamas hostage Matan, declared: "Our children have survived against all odds until now – but they won't hold on much longer. If they don't return now, they will die in captivity. The hostages are living on borrowed time."

She addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly: "There's a deal on the table and what prevents it is Netanyahu's refusal to end the war. You are the prime minister – not [Itamar] Ben-Gvir or [Bezalel] Smotrich. Just as you decided on the Iran campaign, decide now to bring my Matan back."

Meanwhile, Hamas sources told Al-Sharq Al-Awsat that parallel meetings in Cairo and Doha are the "most serious yet," partly due to increased U.S. involvement showing "genuine willingness to advance a deal." However, they stressed it is "too early to speak of a significant breakthrough next week," estimating even a partial agreement could take two or three weeks.

The likeliest option, according to Hamas assessments, is a temporary 60-day ceasefire based on Wittkoff's proposal – involving a quiet commitment and implementing a humanitarian protocol agreed with mediators. Hamas emphasized its core demands – ending the fighting, lifting the blockade, full Israeli withdrawal from the Strip and Gaza’s reconstruction – remain unchanged and central to talks.

Regarding Trump's declaration of a possible deal next week, the terror group said: "If there's a real U.S. intent to pressure Israel, progress is possible – but if blind support for Israel's narrative continues, no deal will be reached."

Hamas also warned against attempts to impose a comprehensive deal within a broader regional move, clarifying that without its leadership's consent, "no hostage release deal will take place."

Sources involved say talk of a U.S.-backed "package deal" – including a Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal, the end of the war and expanding the Abraham Accords – is not part of top-level Israel-U.S. discussions. These ideas, if presented at all, were preliminary.

The topics have barely surfaced in talks and no concrete proposal exists. Senior officials said this might be developing at the White House but hasn't been presented to Israel. No U.S. pressure has been applied on Israel regarding these initiatives.

Israel now keenly anticipates Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer's visit to the U.S. on Monday. Officials hope the visit will reveal, for the first time, practical U.S. administration plans for Gaza's future, should any exist.

Netanyahu's Washington visit, planned for this week, was postponed. One reason is that the necessary political and diplomatic conditions for presenting a significant move haven't matured within the U.S. administration. Current estimates in Washington suggest Netanyahu's visit will be delayed until late July – though this isn't final. Sources added dates are still being examined.

Concurrently, sources familiar with the talks claimed one idea seriously considered at the White House is a normalization agreement between Israel and Syria . This partly aims to strengthen the rule of leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, facing internal threats.

Israel maintains an unofficial communication channel with al-Sharaa. "There's progress there too,” a senior Jerusalem official said. The U.S. rationale is that normalization would bolster the Syrian regime's stability, distance Iran from the border and provide Israel another diplomatic achievement.

Senior officials reiterated no proposal to end the fighting has been presented to them. "As long as Hamas shows no real flexibility, it's hard to see how we can advance," one official said. Israel hopes to gain clarity after Dermer's visit on Monday.