‘Not leaving without my motorcycle’: IDF rescues Israelis who entered West Bank city

in the Ephraim Brigade area after one of them tried to locate a motorcycle that had been stolen from him, the military said.

in the Ephraim Brigade area after one of them tried to locate a motorcycle that had been stolen from him, the military said.

According to the IDF, a report was received a short time earlier about several Israelis who had entered the Palestinian city. After the report came in, IDF and Border Police forces arrived in the area, made contact with the civilians, located them and extracted them safely.

According to the IDF, a report was received a short time earlier about several Israelis who had entered the Palestinian city. After the report came in, IDF and Border Police forces arrived in the area, made contact with the civilians, located them and extracted them safely.

According to the IDF, a report was received a short time earlier about several Israelis who had entered the Palestinian city. After the report came in, IDF and Border Police forces arrived in the area, made contact with the civilians, located them and extracted them safely.

The Civil Administration also received a report that one Israeli had entered Qalqilya after his motorcycle was stolen and taken into the city. After he entered, several Palestinian residents gathered around him.

The Civil Administration also received a report that one Israeli had entered Qalqilya after his motorcycle was stolen and taken into the city. After he entered, several Palestinian residents gathered around him.

The Civil Administration also received a report that one Israeli had entered Qalqilya after his motorcycle was stolen and taken into the city. After he entered, several Palestinian residents gathered around him.