This is what the passport stamp looks like for Gazans at the Rafah crossing | First report

After ynet revealed that Shin Bet chief David Zini confirmed in the cabinet on Sunday that Gazans passing through the Rafah crossing are receiving Palestinian stamps on their passports—stamps associated with documents issued by the Palestinian Authority—ynet has obtained exclusive footage of the stamp used in the passports of Gazans crossing the terminal, bearing the emblem of the Palestinian Authority.
The Shin Bet chief told the cabinet that above the emblem appear the words “State of Palestine,” a formulation identified with some Palestinian Authority documents. The footage obtained by ynet shows that the stamp currently reads “Palestinian Authority.” The PA itself previously issued an internal directive ordering that the wording on its official documents be changed to “State of Palestine” rather than “Palestinian Authority.” However, most PA stamps still carry the wording “Palestinian Authority,” not “State of Palestine.”
The Palestinian stamp also includes the date and the words: “Entry – Border Police (Passports – original), Rafah Crossing.” Movement of people through the Rafah crossing, which had been closed for most of the war, resumed last week. Under the agreed framework, about 150 people leave the Gaza Strip each day, compared with around 50 who return via the crossing.
Just last week, the Gaza administration committee published a logo bearing the emblem of the Palestinian Authority. The symbol sparked an uproar on social media and drew criticism in Israel. The Prime Minister’s Office responded to the criticism, saying that “the logo of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) presented to Israel was completely different from the one published. Israel will not accept the use of the Palestinian Authority emblem, and the Palestinian Authority will not be a partner in the management of Gaza.”
Militias filling the vacuum
While the Palestinian Authority is stamping the documents, the situation on the ground remains chaotic. Despite the long months since the ceasefire, the technocratic government is still not ready to assume its role and is also reluctant to enter the Strip, amid Hamas’ continued resurgence.
In the meantime, Palestinian residents who have returned to Gaza via the Rafah crossing describe a new reality. Local militias are filling the governing vacuum, setting up oversight and interrogation mechanisms for returnees and openly challenging Hamas’ rule. Local sources said the militias are approaching families of Hamas operatives and employees of the terror group’s institutions, calling on them to cut ties with their relatives on the grounds that the militias are now responsible for public order in the Strip.
Testimonies from Gazans who returned to the Strip were aired on the Al-Araby channel. “You’re not allowed to bring in food, not water, not perfume, nothing," one woman said. "We couldn’t bring our children anything to make them happy. They took everything from us. They only allowed one bag of clothes per person.” Another said, “They interrogated us and humiliated us.”