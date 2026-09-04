Hamas claims months of deception preceded capture of its Gaza intelligence chief

Hamas is trying to reconstruct how Israeli forces managed to capture one of its most senior internal security officials in the heart of Gaza, with sources in the terrorist organization claiming the operation involved months of preparation, undercover activity, local informants and even ammunition containing a sedative.

Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat published Hamas’ account Friday of the unusual operation that led to the arrest of Muin al-Arabid , described as the head of Hamas’ internal security apparatus in the Gaza Strip.

Gallery Muin al-Arabid

According to Hamas sources who spoke with the newspaper, preparations began about two months before the raid.

They claimed Shin Bet personnel posed as workers for an international aid organization and encouraged local residents to set up food and drink stalls near al-Arabid’s home. The alleged goal was to gather intelligence and monitor his movements until the special force was ready to act.

The operation took place Tuesday and ended with al-Arabid being captured and brought wounded to Israel. Palestinian reports said his wife, Samah, was killed and two of his sons were wounded during the raid.

Hamas sources claimed the operation also relied on Palestinians, including women, who distributed vegetables to residents each day and were later asked to collect information about specific homes and the movements of people in the area, including al-Arabid.

According to Hamas’ version, most of the intelligence came from collaborators. The sources said the Israeli special force did not remain in the area continuously before the operation, but entered on several short occasions to complete intelligence gathering and finalize the plan.

Site of the strikes ( Photo: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas )

They claimed that on the day of the raid, additional people arrived in the area, some of them Shin Bet personnel, alongside those already operating the stalls.

According to the account, weapons had been concealed inside the stalls. When the operation began, the undercover personnel allegedly pulled out the weapons, joined the raid and later disappeared from the area.

A second team waited behind the house

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, the force attempted to surprise al-Arabid as he left his home with one of his escorts. Hamas sources claimed al-Arabid managed to open fire at the force, while Israeli personnel fired ammunition that they alleged contained a sedative.

One of his escorts, two of al-Arabid’s sons and his wife then opened fire at the force, according to the account, and were hit during the exchange. At the same time, a drone dropped an explosive device on the house.

Al-Arabid, the sources claimed, managed to escape through the rear of the house while wounded.

But another Israeli team was allegedly waiting there. An earlier report had similarly said that a second force was positioned behind the house to secure the structure and intercept al-Arabid if he tried to flee.

The confrontation quickly developed into a sustained firefight involving two of al-Arabid’s sons and two bodyguards, according to Hamas’ account. The sources further alleged that Israeli forces shot al-Arabid’s wife in the head at close range, killing her. His two sons and two bodyguards were seriously wounded, they said.

Hamas claimed al-Arabid continued trying to escape while crawling and even fired at the force. A stun grenade was then thrown toward him, allowing the Israeli team to overpower and arrest him.

Dramatic footage published this week by Al Jazeera appears consistent with parts of the description and shows the final stages of the arrest.

Dramatic footage of al-Arabid’s arrest

Palestinians reported unusually heavy Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip on the day of the operation. According to those reports, intensive air cover was provided as the force withdrew after capturing al-Arabid.

Al-Arabid was responsible for counterintelligence and internal security within Hamas. The organization’s internal security apparatus is tasked, among other things, with counterespionage and identifying Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel.

The IDF and Shin Bet said after the arrest that Shin Bet special forces had raided a building in the Gaza City area and captured the head of Hamas’ internal security apparatus for the entire Gaza Strip.

“During the operation, the Air Force carried out precise strikes on several military targets in the area in order to remove threats to the forces,” the IDF and Shin Bet said, adding that no Israeli troops were wounded.

Shin Bet operatives who led the operation with Netanyahu and Katz ( Photo: GPO )

According to the statement, al-Arabid had recently been working to reestablish Hamas control in northern Gaza and advance terrorist attacks against IDF forces operating near the Yellow Line. He was transferred to Israel for further interrogation.

Against the backdrop of demands by the Board of Peace to avoid strikes in Gaza, the IDF and Shin Bet stressed that the operation was intended “to remove threats, damage Hamas’ control in the area and disrupt its plan to advance terrorist attacks against IDF forces and Israeli civilians.”