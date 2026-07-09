Abbas announces Palestinian elections after donor states ‘vetoed’ wider vote

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday issued a decree announcing that elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council, the parliament, will be held on Saturday, November 28.

The decree, based on the Palestinian general elections law, states that residents of East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip will be eligible to vote. Palestinian presidential elections are expected to be held in the first quarter of 2027, though no final date has been announced.

Gallery Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas ( Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman )

The last Palestinian parliamentary elections were held in 2006, while the last presidential election took place in 2005. Abbas’ office in Ramallah said the decision to hold elections for the first time in two decades was meant to “establish the foundations of democracy and complete the electoral process that began in the State of Palestine.”

But behind the festive announcement, Palestinian officials say, stands massive international and Arab pressure, as well as conditions imposed by donor countries.

A senior Palestinian Authority official told ynet that the move also reflects a major Palestinian concession: the abandonment, for now, of elections for the Palestinian National Council, the body meant to represent Palestinians worldwide.

“Originally, there was an intention to hold combined elections in November for both the National Council and the Legislative Council,” the official said. “But international actors and donor states vetoed it. Countries such as Jordan, Egypt and Syria refused to allow millions of Palestinians on their territory to vote, so the idea of National Council elections collapsed. What remains is only the parliament.”

The official also revealed a major change in the structure of the next parliament. According to him, Abbas has increased the number of parliamentary seats by presidential decree from 132 to 200.

“The goal of this move, which comes under American and Arab pressure and against Israel’s wishes, is to create a new elected leadership for the Palestinian people,” the official said.

“The 200 members of parliament who are elected will be the real leadership. Not Hamas, not Abbas and not anyone else. The international community and the Arab world intend to deal only with this parliament, bypassing the organizations and the clans.”

A controlled election

One of the main obstacles on the road to the ballot box is the set of international conditions expected to be imposed on participants.

According to sources in Ramallah, there is an effort to hold what they called “controlled elections.” Under this model, every list that wants to run would be required to sign a declaration recognizing the Palestine Liberation Organization as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, as well as international resolutions.

In practice, that condition would amount to recognition of Israel, something Hamas firmly rejects.

Beyond the diplomatic obstacle, the Palestinian political system is also preparing for possible Israeli action to prevent Hamas from taking part.

Palestinian sources said Hamas is facing an existential dilemma.

“In the West Bank, the moment Hamas presents candidates or opens campaign headquarters, Israel will arrest them immediately,” one source said. “In the Gaza Strip, their candidates will be under direct threat of assassination. Israel will not allow Hamas room to maneuver.”

For that reason, Hamas is now examining an alternative strategy: avoiding a formal run under the movement’s banner and instead quietly supporting independent figures or prominent Palestinian public figures, such as Dr. Mustafa Barghouti, or even Marwan Barghouti .

Marwan Barghouti’s camp prepares

The camp of senior Fatah figure Marwan Barghouti, who is serving five life sentences in an Israeli prison and is considered by opinion polls to be the most popular candidate to lead the Palestinian Authority, is already preparing.

Sources close to him confirmed to ynet that political activity has intensified.

His supporters are preparing. Marwan Barghouti ( Photo: Jeremy Feldman )

“Political movements began two days ago,” one source said. “Urgent meetings were held between local Fatah leaderships in the districts and members of the new Central Committee, and the message given to them was clear: ‘Spread out on the ground, prepare for elections.’”

According to the sources, the goal of the elections is to rescue the Palestinian political system, which they described as completely eroded.

“The Palestinian Authority today is a decayed system, without a backbone,” one source said. “Some people talk to Hamas, others to Mohammed Dahlan , and some to Abbas. A unified political system needs to be created,” he added, referring to an exiled former Fatah strongman and Abbas rival.

‘Spread out on the ground, prepare for elections.’ Mohammed Dahlan ( Photo: Majdi Mohammed, AP )

The sources also said Barghouti intends to use the parliamentary elections as a springboard for the presidential vote next year.

“Marwan Barghouti will definitely participate in the presidential elections in the first quarter of 2027. This is a final decision. He will run whether Abbas runs or anyone else runs,” a source close to Barghouti said.

But Barghouti faces a legal obstacle under Palestinian law, which states that any presidential candidate must be nominated by a faction or parliamentary bloc.

His associates say he will not wait for favors from Fatah.