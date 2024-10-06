France accuses Netanyahu of overreaction to Macron’s arms embargo call

The Elysee Palace called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reaction to France’s arms embargo on Israel “excessive” late Saturday after the Israeli leader labeled the French move a “disgrace.”
French President Emmanuel Macron had earlier urged a halt to arms sales, advocating for a political solution to the war in Gaza. "We need to prioritize a political resolution and stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza," Macron said during an interview with France Inter.
In a direct message to Macron, Netanyahu responded sharply, saying that all civilized nations should stand with Israel in its fight against Iran and its proxies. “Shame on you,” Netanyahu declared, adding that Israel would prevail against terrorists with or without international support.
A French official, defending Macron, emphasized that France remains committed to Israel's security, citing the use of French military assets to thwart Iranian attacks on Israel last week and in April. The official noted that Macron had personally warned Iran's president that France would not tolerate assaults on Israel, reiterating France’s role in preventing Iranian aggression earlier this year.
Macron’s push for a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the release of hostages held by Hamas, comes amid mounting domestic political pressure in France. Observers in Jerusalem believe France, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is positioning itself as a key player in the Middle East, recognizing a perceived U.S. weakness ahead of the upcoming U.S. elections. Some sources suggested Macron’s statements align with the growing influence of the French far-left and his desire to be seen as an advocate for the Palestinian cause.
However, Macron’s comments are seen as largely symbolic. France has not supplied arms to Israel since the conflict began, and previous arms sales have been minimal. Over the last decade, French military exports to Israel totaled roughly 20 million euros, a fraction compared to U.S. military aid, which amounted to 27 billion euros in 2022. French exports mostly consist of mechanical components for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, according to Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu.
French officials maintain that Netanyahu’s comments overlook the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations. “France is a steadfast ally of Israel,” a French official stated, emphasizing that Macron’s call for a cease-fire stems from a desire to protect Israel's security and ensure regional stability.
