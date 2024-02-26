Drama in the sky: Captain comes out of cockpit to deliver a passenger's baby

A Thai pilot with VietJet became the hero of the hour when he aided a woman in labor during a flight from Taipei, Taiwan's capital, to Bangkok.
Captain Jakarin Sararnrakskul, of the Vietnamese low-cost carrier Airbus A320 was in the cockpit when crew members heard a woman in pain in the lavatory. He immediately left the cockpit, leaving his co-pilot to continue to fly the aircraft.
It was evident from the outset that there wouldn't be time to land, and the woman would have to give birth during the flight. Captain Sararnrakskul calmly assisted the expectant mother, and with the help of several flight attendants, delivered the baby girl, who was promptly named Sky.
"This is the first time I've delivered a baby in my 18 years of flying," the captain recounted. "She can always say she was born in the sky. I feel immensely proud to have helped bring her into the world."
After the plane safely landed, paramedics awaited the mother and baby at the airport in Thailand and immediately checked on their condition, as both were reported to be in good health.