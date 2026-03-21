Heavy warhead missiles slam into Dimona and Arad after interceptors failure | Footage

Twice within hours, interceptors failed to stop ballistic missiles carrying heavy warheads weighing about half a ton that were launched Saturday evening from Iran toward southern Israel. As a result, there were direct strikes in Dimona and Arad, creating scenes with many casualties. The IDF said it is investigating both incidents.
The IDF assesses that the two missiles that were not intercepted over Dimona and Arad are of a type previously launched — and successfully intercepted — and not a “new missile” as claimed on Iranian social media.
The Israeli Air Force and the Home Front Command are examining the reasons the two cities sustained direct hits. The military stressed that air defenses are not hermetic and urged the public to continue following Home Front Command instructions.
Ron Ben-Yishai, our military and security analyst, said the IDF probe will determine the type of missiles that struck Dimona and Arad. In both cases, the missiles were clearly precise, possibly of the “Emad” model, which has been used in the past in the same area. Such missiles struck, for example, the Nevatim Air Base in April 2024.
It is likely the missile aimed at Dimona was launched because of its proximity to the nuclear reactor near the city. Iran may have assessed that the nuclear facility is well protected, but the city is less so. However, the warheads on both missiles were not unusually large — about half a ton or less — and they were not maneuverable warheads.
Footage shows the impact occurring along a straight trajectory and a last attempt to intercept the warhead using the Iron Dome air defense system, which is designed primarily for short-range threats. The interceptor appears slower than the ballistic warhead, which falls at about Mach 5 — roughly five times the speed of sound — or more.
In both cases, the initial interception attempts, likely carried out using the Arrow system — Israel’s long-range ballistic missile defense — apparently over Jordanian territory, failed. Key questions include why those interceptions failed and why so many people were exposed to harm: whether protected spaces were available and whether warnings and sirens were issued in time. These questions require answers given the severity of the incidents and their close timing.
In Arad, 68 people were wounded, and in Dimona, 59. Most were evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in light condition, though some were seriously wounded, including children.
First published: 00:31, 03.22.26