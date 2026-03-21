68 wounded in Arad; children in serious condition, no missing reported, buildings at risk of collapse

According to the latest MDA update, at least 10 people were seriously wounded in Arad. A total of 68 have been evacuated to hospitals, including 11 in moderate condition and the rest with minor injuries. Southern District police commander said at least three buildings sustained significant damage, some at risk of collapse, and noted a separate site where interceptor debris fell.

“We evacuated children in serious condition. The impact was between the buildings. It’s a miracle it did not hit a building directly. The damage was caused by the blast. There are hundreds of people here,” he said, adding there is no longer concern about missing persons. Arad Mayor Yair Maayan said there was a seven-minute warning before the strike, and that between 100 and 150 families will need to be evacuated.

3 View gallery ( Photo )

3 View gallery ( Photo: Herzel Yosef )

As in a strike earlier in the evening in Dimona, an interceptor was launched at the Iranian missile but missed, and the reason is under review. Unlike recent incidents in recent days, the missile is believed to have carried a large warhead and was not a cluster-type munition.

MDA paramedic who arrived at the scene, said: “We arrived quickly and saw that several buildings had been affected by the impact. Many casualties were triaged, and numerous teams from across the Negev and the country responded. Searches are still underway in the buildings for additional casualties. We treated dozens of wounded from blast and shrapnel injuries, including some in serious condition. There were infants to elderly — everyone.”

3 View gallery One of the buildings struck in Arad

The strike hit an area of Arad where many Gur Hasidim — members of a large ultra-Orthodox Hasidic sect — live. The mayor said the impact itself was in an open area surrounded by four-story buildings, and that the damage to the buildings was caused by the blast wave. He added that a fire broke out in one of the buildings and was extinguished.