Video appears to show first combat use of Israel’s Iron Beam laser defense system

Footage circulating on social media early Monday appeared to show the first operational use of the new Iron Beam laser air defense system, as Hezbollah joined the war with Iran and launched rockets and drones from Lebanon.
The clip shows the laser system intercepting a drone along the northern border overnight. If confirmed, it would mark the first known combat use of the system, which was delivered to the Israeli Air Force’s air defense array in late December.
Hezbollah fired several rockets overnight from south of Lebanon’s Litani River, triggering sirens in Haifa and the Krayot, a cluster of towns in the Haifa Bay area. One rocket was intercepted and the others fell in open areas, causing no damage, the military said.
At the same time, warning sirens sounded for about an hour along the northern border amid concerns of drone infiltrations. One drone was intercepted by the laser system, sparking a fire near the border community of Shlomi. A separate drone interception caused damage to two homes in a moshav in the Upper Galilee. No injuries were reported in either incident.
In a statement issued after the launches, Hezbollah said it had targeted what it described as a "military site" south of Haifa with a barrage of precision missiles and swarms of drones. The group said the attack was in response to the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and what it called repeated Israeli violations against Lebanon. It described the strike as a legitimate act of self-defense.
About two hours later, Israel began retaliatory strikes. The military said it was carrying out intensive attacks against Hezbollah targets across Lebanon in response to the launches and would not allow the group to threaten northern residents. It said forces had prepared for the scenario as part of the broader Operation Roaring Lion campaign against Iran and were ready for a multi-front conflict.
The Defense Ministry has described the laser system as a technological breakthrough designed to complement Israel’s multilayered air defense network, which includes Iron Dome, David’s Sling and the Arrow systems.
Defense officials previously said the system demonstrated successful interceptions of rockets, mortars and drones in extensive testing. They said the high-powered laser, equipped with an advanced beam director and electro-optical targeting system, is capable of engaging a range of aerial threats with high precision at significantly lower cost per interception than traditional missile-based systems.