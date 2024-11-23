Hamas releases footage claiming hostage killed in Gaza; IDF examining claim

Hamas on Saturday released images it claimed showed an Israeli hostage killed in captivity in Gaza. The IDF said it is investigating the claim, saying, "At this stage, we cannot confirm or deny" the information.

The IDF said it is in contact with the hostage's family and has provided them with updates. "Hamas continues to engage in psychological terror and act with extreme brutality. Please refrain from spreading rumors and information that may harm the families of the hostages," the IDF added.

