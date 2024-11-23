Hamas releases footage claiming hostage killed in Gaza; IDF examining claim

Hamas on Saturday released images it claimed showed an Israeli hostage killed in captivity in Gaza. The IDF said it is investigating the claim, saying, "At this stage, we cannot confirm or deny" the information.
The IDF said it is in contact with the hostage's family and has provided them with updates. "Hamas continues to engage in psychological terror and act with extreme brutality. Please refrain from spreading rumors and information that may harm the families of the hostages," the IDF added.
The release of the video coincides with the one-year anniversary of the hostage exchange deal.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum responded to the report of the hostage’s alleged death, saying: “We’ve seen the heavy toll rumors have taken in the past. The pain for families is unbearable. We ask the public to avoid any direct or indirect contact with families. Official updates will only come from authorized sources. It has been 414 days since the hostages were taken into Hamas’ death tunnels. Twenty-seven have already been killed in captivity. How much longer must we wait for their return?”
Gil Dikman, a cousin of Carmel Gat, who was killed in captivity, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “As someone who knows firsthand, receiving a rumor with your relative’s name listed among the dead without knowing the truth is the most devastating thing. Please don’t spread names or rumors. We pray for good news.”
In addition to Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) last week released two videos featuring captive Sasha Trupanov, who has been held in Gaza for 414 days. The most recent video was published last Friday, two days after another video of Trupanov was released. The latest footage showed Trupanov speaking, with an image of Shas Party leader Aryeh Deri in the background.
Security experts believe the messages in the videos are dictated by the captors as part of their psychological warfare campaign against Israel.