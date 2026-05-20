IDF warns draft dodgers could soon reach 90,000 as Knesset debates exemption bill

Taib said during the debate that “we need about 12,000 soldiers, including some 7,500 combat troops. The need is first and foremost operational. In order to build a combat force within the ultra-Orthodox public, it is important to have a mechanism that arranges the age groups in a certain distribution, not a random group of people with no control over ages, because that would make things very difficult.”

Taib said during the debate that “we need about 12,000 soldiers, including some 7,500 combat troops. The need is first and foremost operational. In order to build a combat force within the ultra-Orthodox public, it is important to have a mechanism that arranges the age groups in a certain distribution, not a random group of people with no control over ages, because that would make things very difficult.”

Taib said during the debate that “we need about 12,000 soldiers, including some 7,500 combat troops. The need is first and foremost operational. In order to build a combat force within the ultra-Orthodox public, it is important to have a mechanism that arranges the age groups in a certain distribution, not a random group of people with no control over ages, because that would make things very difficult.”