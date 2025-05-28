Israel will expel citizens convicted of terror, revoke citizenship, minister says

Defense Minister says he is leading a policy to remove convicted terrorists and their supporters if they benefited from Palestinian Authority payouts

Elisha Ben Kimon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
terrorist
exile
Israel
Palestinian Authority
Israel Katz
deportation
Israel will begin to expel Israeli citizens convicted of terrorism, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.
In a closed-door session of the Knesset Committee, Katz and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel discussed the implementation of a law passed by the Knesset in February 2023 authorizing the government to revoke the citizenship of Israelis convicted of terrorism if they received stipends from the Palestinian Authority (PA.)
2 View gallery
שר הביטחון ישראל כ"ץ בוועדת החוץ והביטחוןשר הביטחון ישראל כ"ץ בוועדת החוץ והביטחון
Defense Minister Israel Katz
(Photo: Amit Shabi)
2 View gallery
אבו מאזןאבו מאזן
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas
(Photo: Mohamad Torokman / Reuters)
The PA has been paying West Bank Palestinians serving prison terms and supporting their families after they were convicted of acts of terror.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Katz said there have been a number of Israeli citizens who received Palestinian Authority stipends and proceedings would begin against hundreds more, ahead of their expulsion and removal of citizenship.
"I am leading a clear, strict policy. Terrorists and supporters of terror who are residents and citizens of Israel would be rewarded for their actions. Those who choose to be on the side of murder and hate will be expelled, will lose Israeli citizenship and pay the cost in full," Katz said. "We will not allow terrorists to live comfortably among us."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""