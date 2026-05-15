'Closure': ex-hostages cheer reported strike on Hamas leader who held them captive

Israelis who were held hostage by Hamas welcomed reports Friday that an Israeli strike in Gaza City targeted Hamas military leader Izz al-Din al-Haddad, saying he had held captives as human shields during the war and was directly involved in their captivity.
Haddad, who rose from commander of Hamas’ Gaza City Brigade to head of the group’s military wing in Gaza, was among the planners of the October 7 attack on Israel, according to statements he gave in an interview with Al Jazeera. Israeli media reported that he was the target of an Israeli strike Friday evening in Gaza City.
Former hostage Liri Albag, one of the surveillance soldiers abducted from the Nahal Oz military base during the Hamas-led attack, celebrated the reported strike in a post on Instagram, writing: “Every dog has its day — and you are one huge dog.”
Albag was among several female soldiers held by Haddad during captivity, according to the report. Others included Daniela Gilboa, Karina Ariev, Naama Levy and Agam Berger.
Emily Damari, another former hostage, said in an Instagram post that Haddad had personally overseen her captivity in Hamas tunnels.
“Thank you to all the security forces and everyone involved,” Damari wrote alongside the song “What a Happy Day.” “This is a very, very important closure for many people. He planned October 7, he murdered my friends and many other dear people. He planned my abduction and also held me in Hamas tunnels. With God’s help, we will reach every one of them.”
Another former hostage, Eitan Mor, previously recounted encounters with Haddad during captivity in Gaza. Mor said Haddad spoke to him in Hebrew on the first day of his captivity and told him, “Don’t worry, in two weeks you’ll leave here.” Mor said Haddad collected his personal information including his identity number and phone numbers.
“As I stayed in Gaza, I understood who he was,” Mor said in earlier testimony. “Later, over the next two years, I sat with him several more times.”
Mor said he believed Haddad genuinely thought Israel would agree to Hamas demands quickly because of the number of hostages held in Gaza.
Israeli reports said Haddad frequently moved between hiding places throughout the war and surrounded himself with hostages in an effort to avoid being targeted. Under his command, Hamas terrorists were accused by Israel of killing, starving and abusing hostages held in Gaza.
First published: 21:25, 05.15.26